Report: 2 Coaches Added to Suns HC Watch
PHOENIX -- As the Phoenix Suns continue their coaching search to replace the fired Mike Budenholzer, two more names have reportedly come into the mix.
HoopsHype's Michael Scotto detailed where Phoenix stands in this search and the two new candidates, both assistants on the No. 1 seeds from each conference, who have come up:
"As Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia considers the future of executive James Jones, whose contract expires in a couple of months, there’s a coaching search underway.
"In the past few weeks, there’s been a strong belief that the Suns will now target a young, first-time NBA head coach to fill their vacancy, league sources told HoopsHype.
"Cleveland’s Jordan Ott and Oklahoma City’s Dave Bliss, two current assistant coaches on playoff teams who swept their first-round opponents, are expected to draw consideration for Phoenix’s head coaching vacancy, league sources told HoopsHype."
Scotto explained more about what Ott and Bliss bring to the table:
"Ott was one of two finalists for the Charlotte Hornets head coaching position last offseason, which eventually went to Charles Lee. Currently, Ott works with Cleveland Cavaliers Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley.
"Bliss is Oklahoma City’s lead assistant coach and defensive coordinator. Sam Presti brought Bliss back to the organization in 2018 after his original stint with the Thunder from 2010-2015. During 2015-18, Bliss was a New York Knicks assistant coach. Bliss was also the 2008 SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year at Georgia and valedictorian of his Wausau West High School class."
Scotto had previously reported that Cleveland Cavaliers associate head coach Johnnie Bryant, Houston Rockets assistant coaches Royal Ivey and Ben Sullivan, Miami Heat associate head coach Chris Quinn, Dallas Mavericks assistants Sean Sweeney and Jared Dudley were other coaching candidates the Suns could consider.
Whoever the next coach of the Suns is, they will be their fourth in four seasons. The previous two coaches, Budenholzer and Frank Vogel, did not pan out after both came in as championship-winning coaches with a lot of experience hired after taking a year off basketball.
Now, Phoenix will reportedly shift its focus to a coach with lesser experience to lead a team that will likely look a lot different next season with all of the changes Ishbia wants the Suns to undergo.