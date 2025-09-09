Report: Former Suns Fan Favorite Could Be Back on Trade Market
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. could find himself in trade conversations once again.
NBA insider Jake Fischer reported on his Bleacher Report show that the Philaddelphia 76ers could move Oubre as a salary dump to make room to sign restricted free agent Quentin Grimes.
“There has been buzz all summer long about the Sixers looking to potentially move one of, if not both, Andre Drummond and/or Kelly Oubre,” Fischer said (via Hoops Rumors). “If they are able to find a deal for one of those two guys as we get closer to camp, that would open up some more wiggle room for Philadelphia to be able to pay Grimes a little bit more (money).”
Oubre has been traded multiple times in his career, including to the Suns from the Washington Wizards in 2018 and away from the Suns to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2020 as part of the return for Chris Paul, and then was re-routed to the Golden State Warriors a few days later.
The 6-foot-8 Oubre has been a solid contributor for the 76ers over the past few years, averaging 15.3 points across 128 games, but is now a part of a crowded rotation at his position and would likely backup Grimes if he were to return to Philadelphia.
During his time with the Suns from 2018-20, Oubre helped to create a new culture in Phoenix, which he coined to be the "Valley Boyz."
It is unlikely the Suns will acquire Oubre if he is indeed a salary dump, as Phoenix does not have enough cap space to remain under the first apron if the Suns took on the $8.38 million he is owed in the 2025-26 season.
If Oubre does end up getting traded, he could land on the sixth team of his career as he enters his 11th NBA season.