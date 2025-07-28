REPORT: Former Suns Forward Arrested
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns forward Marcus Morris was arrested on a fraud charge in Florida, as first reported by TMZ:
"Marcus Morris Sr. has been arrested on a fraud charge in Florida ... TMZ has learned. The 13-year NBA veteran was taken into custody Sunday in Broward County, Florida, according to online booking records.
"... Marcus has dealt with a few legal issues over the years ... including a entering a diversion program because of a 2012 battery charge. He was also acquitted of assault charges stemming from an alleged 2015 brawl. We've reached out to law enforcement for more information ... so far, no word back."
Morris first entered the league as the 14th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets. He was then traded at the 2013 NBA trade deadline to the Suns - joining forces with his brother Markieff, who was taken by Phoenix the pick before him.
Morris remained with the Suns until July of 2015, where he was dealt to the Detroit Pistons. He also featured for the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers to finish his playing career.
He played just 49 games in the 2023-24 season and didn't play at all last year.
Morris eventually became a headache for Suns fans after a promising start to his tenure, so his time with Phoenix isn't seen as very fondly by the fan base.