Report: Jimmy Butler Pursuit Down to Suns, Warriors
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors are reportedly the last teams standing in the pursuit of Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, according to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.
Charania appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday - ahead of the Suns/Warriors matchup - and offered the following update (h/t Bleacher Report):
"Miami and Jimmy Butler, they have the same goal right now, between now and next Thursday, and that's finding a trade for Butler out of Miami," Charania said.
"They are in active conversations. Tonight actually on ESPN, I would call it the Jimmy Butler Bowl. I know we got the Super Bowl next weekend, but this might be the Jimmy Butler Bowl tonight between the Warriors and the Suns.
"The Warriors we know all season they've been trying to get a star player to go with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. And now when you think about Jimmy Butler and the motivation that Miami has, I think a lot of people are looking at the Warriors right now in a potential situation. Do you strike right now with him?
"And we know Phoenix, we've been talking about Phoenix the last month and a half, two months regarding Jimmy Butler. That pursuit remained strong. It might be a deal that that takes three, four or five teams, but the Suns are trying every avenue to potentially get a deal done."
After Butler-to-Phoenix really gained steam in recent weeks, the overall sentiment has watered down thanks to Bradley Beal's apparent unwillingness to waive his no-trade clause.
With the league's Feb. 6 trade deadline looming, it's very much up in the air to see where Butler ends up.