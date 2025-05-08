Report: New Suns HC Candidate Revealed
PHOENIX -- Over three weeks since firing Mike Budenholzer, the Phoenix Suns have yet to make a decision on who will be the team's next head coach.
Phoenix did make a big first step last week after promoting Brian Gregory to general manager. Gregory said in his end-of-season press conference on Tuesday that there is no timetable for when the next coach is hired, but it is his main focus right now even with all of the other concerns surrounding the team.
The Suns are currently not facing any competition in their coaching search, as they are the only team with a head coach opening. However, they are under a lot of pressure to get it right, as they have fired three coaches in three seasons.
It has been reported that the Suns are looking for a respected younger coach with none or limited head coaching experience.
Cleveland Cavaliers assistant coaches Jordan Ott and Johnnie Bryant, Houston Rockets assistants Royal Ivey and Ben Sullivan, Dallas Mavericks assistants Sean Sweeney and Jared Dudley, Oklahoma City Thunder assistant coach Dave Bliss, Miami Heat associate head coach Chris Quinn, Milwaukee Bucks assistant Dave Joerger and New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego have all been potential names linked to Phoenix, as reported by HoopsHype and The Stein Line.
HoopsHype's Michael Scotto added a new name to this list in his latest report on the Suns' coaching search Tuesday:
"Washington Wizards assistant coach Adam Caporn is among those expected to draw consideration for the vacant head coaching position for the Suns, HoopsHype has learned.
"Caporn was recently named head coach of Australia’s men’s national basketball team after serving as an assistant over the program’s last four major tournament campaigns, including winning a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics."
The Suns have plenty of options and no competition at the moment for head coach, so they are rightfully taking their time to make what they feel will be the best decision.