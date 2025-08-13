Report: Suns Adding Former Head Coach As Advisor
PHOENIX -- After finalizing new coach Jordan Ott's coaching staff Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns still aren't done adding new coaches.
HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported Wednesday that the Suns are hiring a veteran coach as an advisor, posting on X:
"Just In: The Phoenix Suns are hiring Steve Clifford as a coaching advisor, sources told HoopsHype. Clifford has 23 seasons of NBA coaching experience, including head coaching stints with the Hornets and Magic. He was also an assistant for the Knicks, Rockets, Magic and Lakers."
Clifford was last the head coach of the Charlotte Hornets before stepping down from the job and moving to a front office advisory role following the 2023-24 season.
Prior to this move, the 63-year-old spent 10 seasons as a head coach with two stints with the Hornets (2013-18, 2022-24) and one with the Orlando Magic (2018-21), going 340-461 across this time.
Before that, Clifford was an assistant for 13 years with the New York Knicks (2000-03), Houston Rockets (2003-07), Magic (2007-12) and Los Angeles Lakers (2012-13).
It had long been rumored that the Suns would be adding a former head coach to Ott's staff as the lead assistant, but that did not turn out to be the case when they announced his coaching staff Tuesday.
Jesse Mermuys, DeMarre Carroll, Brian Randle, Chaisson Allen, John Little, Mike Muscala and Sean Dwyer were all the assistants named to the staff, none with head coaching experience.
Now, it appears Clifford will play a big role in helping Ott to get adjusted to being a first-time head coach.
Ott and Clifford do not have any overlap in coaching in the past, but Clifford's 10 years of head coaching experience could be really valuable for Ott.
