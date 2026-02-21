Suns Make Official Grayson Allen Injury Call vs Magic

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns will have Grayson Allen available against the Orlando Magic, providing a much-needed boost to their lineup on Satuday afternoon.

He was initially ruled questionable with a sprained ankle that kept him out of Phoenix's loss against the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.

Ahead of today's 3:00 PM MST tip at Mortgage Matchup Center, Suns coach Jordan Ott confirmed Allen would test out the ankle in pre-game:

"He's gonna test it out right now. So he's on the court, obviously, no shoot around [today]. Felt pretty good yesterday, so we'll see where he's at," said Ott.

Allen missed the three prior games leading into the All-Star break with a knee injury before the ankle ailment appeared out of nowhere.

The Suns move into today's matchup against the Magic having lost their last four-of-five games.

Ott knows without Devin Booker, the waters may get a bit murky. Still, they're playing meaningful games as the season comes to an end.

"Anytime you can win, you'll take it. It doesn't matter who it is. Every team's trying to go out there and play as hard as they possibly can every night, like we know where these guys are at. They've played well as of late. They're having the same mantra as we are, like these are meaningful games. They want to play well, they're finally getting to a place where they're closer to getting healthy," Ott said of Orlando.

"All these nights are gonna be competitive, and everyone's gonna bring their best, especially here. We're not sneaking up on anyone. So that's the part of the excitement that we are here, playing meaningful games here throughout the regular season."

Allen has been a key piece of Phoenix's puzzle this season, averaging 17 points per game to pair with three rebounds and four assists per night. His ability to also drive into the lane and his defensive effort have been key for Ott. His current points/assists pace would be a career high for the Duke product.

Allen scored 20+ points in the last four-of-five games he's played before exiting with an injury. He's third in scoring on Phoenix behind Devin Booker (24.7) and Dillon Brooks (21.2) in terms of points per game.

Allen's average of 9.1 attempts from three-point land leads Phoenix, which has also played a role in the Suns shifting towards a more three-point friendly approach under Ott.