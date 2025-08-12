Phoenix Suns Officially Reveal New Coaching Staff
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have officially announced their coaching staff ahead of the 2025-26 season under new head coach Jordan Ott.
All of Jesse Mermuys, DeMarre Carroll, Brian Randle, Chaisson Allen, John Little, Mike Muscala and Sean Dwyer were named as assistants.
More on each coach from the team's official press release:
Jesse Mermuys
"Mermuys is a veteran coach with 17 years of experience as an NBA assistant. He joins the Suns after four seasons with the Orlando Magic where he helped the team elevate from a 21-51 record the season before his arrival to back-to-back playoff appearances and top-three finishes in Defensive Rating. Mermuys has also coached with the Sacramento Kings (2019-21), Los Angeles Lakers (2016-19), Toronto Raptors (2013-16), Houston Rockets (2012-13) and Denver Nuggets (2008-12).
"While with the Raptors, he served as the head coach and assistant general manager for Raptors 905, Toronto’s NBA G League affiliate. A native of Tucson and graduate of the University of Arizona, Mermuys began his coaching career as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Salpointe Catholic High School, before stops as an assistant at Pima Community College (2004-05) and Southern Utah University (2005-06), and two years as the director of men’s basketball operations at Arizona (2006-08)."
DeMarre Carroll
"Carroll, who served as the Suns head coach at NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas, spent last season as an assistant coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers where he helped the team win 64 games to finish atop the Eastern Conference standings. Prior to Cleveland, he worked as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers (2023-24) and Milwaukee Bucks (2022-23).
"Before his coaching career, Carroll played 578 career games across 11 NBA seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Atlanta Hawks, Toronto Raptors, Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs. He was a starter on Hawks and Raptors teams that reached the Conference Finals in consecutive seasons in 2015 and 2016, respectively. The 27th overall pick in the first round of the 2009 NBA Draft, Carroll played for and graduated from the University of Missouri."
Brian Randle
"Randle returns to the Suns after serving as an assistant coach in Phoenix from 2020-23, helping the team to an appearance in the 2021 NBA Finals and a franchise-record 64 wins during the 2021-22 season. Randle spent the 2024-25 season as an assistant coach with the Washington Wizards and has also worked as an assistant with the Detroit Pistons (2023-24) and Minnesota Timberwolves (2019-20).
"His first NBA position came during the 2018-19 season with the Timberwolves as a video coordinator. Randle is a graduate of the University of Illinois, where he played four seasons on the men’s basketball team before playing professionally overseas, winning the Israeli Basketball Premier League’s Defensive Player of the Year award a league-record three times."
Chaisson Allen
"Allen stays with the organization on Coach Ott’s staff after serving as an assistant coach with the Suns for the 2024-25 season. Prior to joining the Suns, Allen spent three seasons as the head coach of the Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks.
"Before his first head coaching position with Wisconsin, he served as an assistant coach in the G League with the Long Island Nets (2020-21), Herd (2019-20) and Capital City Go-Go (2018-19), and got his start in the coaching ranks as a player development/graduate assistant coach at the University of Miami. Allen is a graduate of Northeastern University where he played four years on the men’s basketball team before playing professionally overseas for five seasons."
John Little
"Little joins Coach Ott’s staff after serving as the head coach for the Valley Suns, the NBA G League affiliate of the Suns, during the team’s inaugural 2024-25 season. Little led the Valley Suns to a 20-14 record and playoff berth during the team’s first season, advancing in the postseason to the Conference Semifinals.
"Before arriving in Phoenix, he worked five years as an assistant coach in the NBA G League with the Maine Celtics (2023-24) and Wisconsin Herd (2019-23). Little began his coaching career as a video coordinator at his alma mater, the University of Northern Iowa, where he also played four seasons on the men’s basketball team before playing professionally in Germany for nearly a decade."
Mike Muscala
"Muscala joins the Suns for his first NBA coaching position following an 11-year NBA playing career, officially retiring as a player following the 2023-24 season. Muscala played in 548 career games with the Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons.
"Originally the 44th overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, Muscala’s professional career began following four years at Bucknell University where he was named the 2011 Patriot League Men’s Basketball Player of the Year and, in 2020, became the third player in school history to have his number retired."
Sean Dwyer
"Dwyer joins the Suns following four seasons at Loyola University Chicago, serving as a men’s basketball assistant coach for three years before being elevated to associate head coach for the 2024-25 season. He has also worked as an assistant coach at the University of Cincinnati (2019-21) and Northern Kentucky University (2015-19), special assistant to the head coach at the University of Alabama (2013-15), and video coordinator at Alabama (2011-13) and the University of Arkansas (2010-11).
"A graduate of Michigan State University, Dwyer spent four years as a student manager for the Spartans before beginning his coaching career as assistant video coordinator at the University of Florida in the 2009-10 season."