Report: Suns Had Hard Time Filling Coaching Staff
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns officially announced their coaching staff of eight people yesterday, a plethora of names that hope to help first-year head coach Mike Budenholzer push the organization to new heights.
They didn't have an easy time securing them, according to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.
Rankin is reporting the Suns had a "hard time" filling their bench.
"Sources had informed The Republic that the Suns were having a hard time filling out their coaching staff as they’re still paying Vogel. Fizdale is the only holdover from Vogel's staff."- Duane Rankin
The Suns hired all of Chad Forcier, David Fizdale, Vince Legarza, Mike Hopkins, Brent Barry, James Posey, Chaisson Allen and Schuyler Rimmer to work under Budenholzer.
Phoenix returns their star trio of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker for a second season after the Suns' "big three" pushed through various injuries and secured the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference with 49 wins.
Phoenix ultimately was swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of postseason action and soon after fired Frank Vogel just one season into his five-year, $31 million deal.
Budenholzer was quickly brought in on a five-year contract worth more than $50 million.
Through the offseason, the Suns added Ryan Dunn and Oso Igohdaro via the 2024 NBA Draft while picking up names such as Mason Plumlee and Tyus Jones in free agency. Phoenix also extended Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale to sizable contracts in order to keep continuity moving in the right direction.
"We got continuity now to get a little healthier, get things going. You got to understand your role is this and on this team, you scored 30 game, but here you might only score 18 or 20. That's just team sports. That's life and you got to adjust and if you don't adjust, you can't win," said Suns owner Mat Ishbia previously this offseason.
Though it was difficult, the Suns believe they secured names on staff that will help Phoenix push through to the next level in the coming 2024-25 season.