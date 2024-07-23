Inside The Suns

REPORT: Suns Hire Assistant Coach

The Phoenix Suns have added another coach to the staff.

Donnie Druin

May 17, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Mike Budenholzer speaks during a press conference to announce his job as head coach of the Phoenix Suns. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
PHOENIX -- A new name is joining Mike Budenholzer's staff with the Phoenix Suns.

Per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Brent Barry is being hired as the latest addition to Budenholzer's bench crew:

"Brent Barry — who spent the past six seasons in the Spurs’ front office — is joining the Phoenix Suns as an assistant coach, sources tell ESPN. Barry was part of two NBA titles in a 14-year playing career," Woj wrote on Twitter/X.

As PHNX's Espo points out, Barry previously played under Budenholzer in San Antonio:

Vince Legarza, Chad Forcier and Chaisson Allen were also hired by the Suns as assistants moving into the 2024-25 season. David Fizdale was retained from Frank Vogel's staff last season while Kevin Young is now the head basketball coach at BYU.

More on Barry from HoopsRumors:

"He was hired by San Antonio in 2018 as the team’s vice president of basketball operations and has spent the last six seasons with the organization. In addition to his VP role, he was the general manager of the Austin Spurs from 2022-24."

The Suns certainly hope to improve on their 49 win total from last season, though their sweep from the first round of the NBA postseason is the bigger area of focus.

Phoenix hopes brighter days are to come under Budenholzer - who coached the Milwaukee Bucks to the 2021 NBA Finals against the Suns before winning in six games.

Barry figures to be part of the transition.

