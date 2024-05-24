Report: Suns to Hold Workout With Bronny James
PHOENIX -- Let the rumors begin.
Bronny James is set to enter the 2024 NBA Draft - which begins on June 26 - in an attempt to follow his father's footsteps. LeBron James is reportedly considering opting out of his contract to potentially join forces with wherever his flesh and blood lands next month.
According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Suns are conducting a workout with James:
"The Phoenix Suns will conduct a workout with Bronny James ahead of the June NBA Draft, sources say. Phoenix has the 22nd pick and he is among several players in consideration. Bronny has over 10 workout invites but is expected to only visit a few teams, including Lakers and Suns."
The Suns have the 22nd pick in the draft but are highly expected to package that and their 2031 first-round pick to acquire a win-now player. Phoenix pushed their chips to the middle of the table last summer after acquiring Bradley Beal to pair with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
James - a guard - played one season at USC and averaged 4.8 points per night. He's easily one of the most heavily debated draftees to enter the pool in quite some time, as there's arguments as to whether or not he would even be considered a draft pick if not for his relationship with LeBron.
That's not to put down the young man, but there are concerns about his ability to produce at the next level, while also often being viewed as a bargaining chip to try and land James in free agency.