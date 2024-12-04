Report: Suns' Kevin Durant Set to Miss Time
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant is set to miss at least the next week with a sprained ankle, according to ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.
"Phoenix Suns All-NBA forward Kevin Durant will be re-evaluated in one week due to a left ankle sprain, sources tell ESPN. Durant suffered the injury while landing on a Spurs player’s foot during Phoenix’s win on Tuesday night," wrote Charania on Twitter.
Durant left action with under five minutes left in the first half of Phoenix's game against the San Antonio Spurs and did not return for the remainder of the game. After the second half started, the Suns ruled Durant out for the night with an ankle sprain.
This will mark the second extensive absence for Durant this season, as he previously missed two weeks with a calf strain this season.
"It's part of our league. We're not any different. I'm sure there's not a team in the league that's not dealing with some people in and out of the lineups. And hopefully we teach and start to learn a way of playing that's good for everybody, regardless of who's healthy and who's not and guys can find ways to contribute," said Suns coach Mike Budenholzer after the game on his team dealing with injuries.
"Other people have opportunities to get more minutes. So we'll just see how Kevin is and you just got to keep playing. You got to keep competing, keep getting stops, get out, run, play with each other, try and play the way we want to play."
Suns co-star Devin Booker also spoke on Durant's absence.
"Obviously tough. It's impossible to replace what he brings to our team, even just his presence around the team, not even having him on the bench in the second half was tough," Booker told reporters.
"But we still fought, they came out, punched us in the face to start the half. We just stuck with it, weathered the storm, and it was a growth moment for us."
The Suns are set to face the Pelicans, Heat and Magic within the next week, so it's possible Durant only misses three games.