Report: Suns Make More Changes to Front Office
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are making more changes to their front office, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto on Twitter/X:
"Phoenix Suns executives Gerald Madkins (assistant general manager) and David Sevush (personnel evaluation manager), along with scouts Charles Payne and Darrel Johnson, won’t return to the organization, league sources told HoopsHype."
Madkins was hired in 2023 to serve as Phoenix's assistant GM and vice president of personnel evaluation. Madkins previously served in a similar role for the New York Knicks from 2017-20 with nearly 20 years of experience in a front office role.
Sevush also was hired in 2023 as the team's manager of personnel evaluation after spending five years with the Knicks as their senior manager of college scouting and the manager of scouting/video admin.
Payne previously scouted for the Brooklyn Nets from 2016-23 and was an assistant coach for the Stanford Cardinal from 2011-15.
Scott scouted in Phoenix for just one season and was a regional/college scout for the Clippers from 2016-23 before landing with the Suns. He started as a scout for the New Orleans Pelicans in 2014.
Previously this summer, the Suns hired Matt Tellem as their new assistant general manager and Brian Gregory as their new vice president of player programming.
Phoenix previously relieved assistant general managers Morgan Cato and Trevor Bukstein in May.
There were whispers that the Suns were looking to shake up their front office after a disappointing 2023-24 campaign, and though general manager James Jones is still in charge, fresh faces surround him moving into the new season.