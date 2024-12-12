Report: Suns Not Interested in Jimmy Butler?
PHOENIX -- Amid the flurry of trade rumors and reports of Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler possibly wanting to land with the Phoenix Suns, PHNX's Gerald Bourguet says there's no interest on the Suns' side.
"Per a source, the Suns aren't pursuing a Jimmy Butler trade. Aside from the obvious difficulties with both the Suns and the Heat being tax apron teams that I already pointed out, Phoenix believes in their Big 3 and what they've seen from this group (11-2) when healthy," wrote Bourguet.
This stems off reports from ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania that Butler would be open to playing in Phoenix.
"The Phoenix Suns are another team that Jimmy Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, has indicated in league circles that the six-time All-Star is open to as a destination while Miami listens to trade offers, sources tell ESPN, joining Dallas, Houston and Golden State," Charania reported.
Acquiring Butler would be massively difficult, as the Suns are heavily restricted on what they can do on the trade market thanks to their positioning in the second apron of the luxury tax. They can't aggregate player salaries or take back more money than they're sending.
Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro did report that star guard Bradley Beal would waive his no-trade clause if the opportunity ever arose, and there does appaear to be legitimate interest on Butler's side of joining the Suns alongisde other teams out West.
We'll see if anything ultimately unfolds, but it takes two to tango, and if the Suns don't want to break up their current core, Butler's interest is irrelevant.