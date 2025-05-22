Report: Suns Prioritizing This Position in Offseason
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have plenty of questions left to answer this offseason following a 36-46 finish to the 2024-25 season last month and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
Phoenix has already made two big changes: firing first-year head coach Mike Budenholzer and promoting Brian Gregory to general manager in place of James Jones, who moved to a senior advisor role.
The Suns first have to find a replacement for Budenholzer and are still taking part in their extensive process of doing so, but after that they can start to address some of the questions surrounding the roster.
A report from NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line highlighted a specific position the Suns may be looking to add to their roster this offseason:
"One roster rumble that has emerged from the desert: Sources say that Phoenix, whether or not (Kevin) Durant is ultimately dealt before training camp, will be prioritizing the addition of a starting-level center this offseason. The Suns want a further upgrade on the move they made during the season to deal away Jusuf Nurkić and replace him with Nick Richards via Charlotte."
Richards showed flashes after Phoenix acquired him the Hornets on Jan. 15, but was very inconsistent and did not prove enough to be a starting-caliber center.
Richards' $5 million salary for next season is non guaranteed, and the Suns have until the end of June to decide whether to guarantee it or waive him. The $5 million is still really good value for Richards, but Phoenix fully guaranteeing it could end up being dependent on other roster moves.
With the Suns still being over the second-tax apron barring a trade, it is hard to look at the free agent market for a starting-level center, as not only is the market very dry, but Phoenix can still only sign incoming players to veteran-minimum contracts.
However, Durant, Royce O'Neale, Grayson Allen or potentially Bradley Beal could all net the Suns back a starting-level center if they were to be traded, which is probably what the Suns have in mind for an upgrade at the position.
Mason Plumlee and Bol Bol will both be free agents this summer after signing veteran-minimum contracts with Phoenix last offseason, so the Suns only officially have last year's 40th pick Oso Ighodaro under contract for next season at center.
Ighodaro became Phoenix's full-time backup center late in the season and proved he could handle the positional duties moving forward, so the Suns could have a choice to make between him and Richards if they do make a move for a new starting center.
It is almost completely unknown what Phoenix's roster will look like next season outside of Devin Booker remaining, but it's good to get some insight into what the Suns could target this offseason.
Fischer also reported that Durant returning to Phoenix has not been ruled out. You can read more about that by clicking here.