Report: Suns Take Next Step in HC Process
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will begin the second round of interviews for their head coach vacancy, according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.
Gambadoro posted the following on X:
"The second-round of interviews for the next head coach of the Phoenix Suns will begin this week."
The Suns fired head coach Mike Budenholzer after a 36-46 season. Phoenix will be on their fourth coach in as many seasons.
The Suns are currently the only team in the NBA without a permanent or interim head coach.
Who Are Suns Interviewing?
The Suns are reportedly down to the following names:
- Sean Sweeney, Dallas Mavericks assistant
- David Fizdale, Phoenix Suns assistant
- James Borrego, New Orleans Pelicans assistant
- Johnnie Bryant, Cleveland Cavaliers assistant
- Jordan Ott, Cleveland Cavaliers assistant
- Steve Hetzel, Brooklyn Nets assistant
- Micah Nori, Minnesota Timberwolves assistant
- Dave Bliss, Oklahoma City Thunder assistant
- Chris Quinn, Miami Heat assistant
You can read more about those names here.
What Are Suns Looking for in Next Head Coach?
According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Suns want the following qualities in their new head coach:
"Number one, they want the next coach to build a program - build a program from scratch. That's going to consist of holding guys accountable, implementing a structure and making sure there's discipline within the franchise when it comes to the players in the program.
"Number two, they want to make sure the coach's philosophy aligns with ownership and with the front office."
Haynes' entire report can be read here.
Phoenix has a long summer ahead of them, as the next coach will be tasked with making tough decisions with the front office in regards to stars such as Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, both of whom could be on the way out in the coming months.
Will the Suns' new coach see either stick around? New general manager Brian Gregory wouldn't say.
"I never talk regarding players, contracts, movement, anything like that. I will tell you this, I have a very, very good relationship with both those guys," Gregory said at his press conference.
"Kevin gave me a nice hug in the weight room the other night when when the thing came across Twitter. Had a great dinner with Brad Beal last Thursday I think it was, and we talked a little bit about summer plans and different things like that."
The Suns' search isn't complete quite yet, but Phoenix does appear to be closing in on their next head coach.