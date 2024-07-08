Report: Suns Targeted Heat Forward in Free Agency
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have just one roster spot left before they're all filled ahead of the 2024-25 season, though they nearly rounded out the roster with Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith.
Highsmith - a free agent forward - re-signed with the Miami Heat on a two-year, $11 million deal per reports.
The Miami Herald's Barry Jackson says the Suns offered Highsmith a minimum deal before he re-upped with the Heat.
"Bucks and Suns offered minimum deals. Damian Lillard called Haywood to lobby him. Heat ended up being fortunate that he didn't have a higher offer elsewhere while the Heat remained non-committal with him. Worked out for the best; Heat needs his perimeter defense. 14 roster spots full."
Inside The Heat called Highsmith's return Miami's "biggest victory" of the offseason.
"Last year Highsmith averaged 6.1 points, 3.2 rebounds on 40 percent shooting from the arc. He also played a career-high 20.7 minutes a game. He was the latest player the Heat turned from undrafted free agent to two-way contract to rotation contributor," wrote Shandel Richardson.
The Suns were only able to offer a veteran minimum contract thanks to their luxury tax position as a second-apron squad.
Mason Plumlee and Monte Morris were the two key outside additions for Phoenix this free agency cycle while they retained Damion Lee, Bol Bol and Royce O'Neale.
The Suns are reportedly targeting Josh Okogie or Kyle Lowry as their last addition this summer.
The wing position was a priority for Phoenix entering this offseason, who added Ryan Dunn with their first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.