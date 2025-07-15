Kings Blow Out Suns in 3rd Summer League Game
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns fell to 1-2 in the summer league with a 94-76 blowout loss to the Sacramento Kings (3-0) Monday night in Las Vegas.
The Suns had everyone on the summer league roster available for this matchup with No. 31 pick Rasheer Fleming making his debut after missing the first two games with a knee injury. Ryan Dunn and Khaman Maluach also returned to the court after missing Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Hawks on the first day of a back-to-back.
Fleming came off the bench against the Kings, while Dunn and Maluach started alongside Yuri Collins, Koby Brea and Oso Ighodaro, making for the same starting lineup Phoenix used in its big opening summer league win Friday against the Washington Wizards.
The Suns were not able to get this same fortune versus Sacramento, as they could not seem to find any offense all night long. Here's how the game unfolded:
Quick Recap
Dunn had a strong start to the game with seven early points, but the rest of the Suns struggled to follow suit offensively and Phoenix trailed 18-17 at the end of the first quarter. Fleming had a last-second 3 to end the period for his first points of the summer league.
Sacramento extended its lead to 45-28 at halftime, as Dunn was really the only bright spot for Phoenix. Dunn ended the half with nine points (4-6 FG) and six rebounds, while Ighodaro and Brea, the two standouts from Sunday's loss, were a combined 0-for-12 from the field. Maluach had four points (2-7 FG) and two rebounds, while Fleming recorded three points (1-2 FG) along with a block and steal. As a team, Phoenix shot 11-for-36 (30.6%) from the field in the first half.
The Suns could not put a dent at all into the big Sacramento lead in the second half, as they continued to look really uncomfortable offensively against some hounding Kings defense. The Kings led 76-43 at the end of the third quarter and went on to defeat Phoenix 94-76, as the Suns shot 40% from the field as a team for the game and had 19 turnovers.
Second-year guard Devin Carter (17 points, 3 steals) and rookie No. 24 overall pick Nique Clifford (19 points, 3 steals) stood out all game long for the Kings on both ends to lead them to the huge victory.
Key Stats - Suns
Ryan Dunn: 16 PTS (6-8 FG, 2-3 3PT), 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL in 22 MIN
Khaman Maluach: 8 PTS (3-9 FG, 0-2 3PT), 5 REB, 1 STL in 24 MIN
Rasheer Fleming: 7 PTS (3-6 FG, 1-3 3PT), 2 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK in 14 MIN
Oso Ighodaro: 3 PTS (1-8 FG), 5 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK in 25 MIN
Koby Brea: 2 PTS (1-9 FG, 0-4 3PT), 3 REB in 19 MIN
What's Next
The Suns play their fourth Summer League game Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 2:00 p.m. Arizona time. It will be televised on NBA TV.