Several Key Suns Out for Preseason Finale vs Lakers
PHOENIX -- After only one day of rest following a 15-hour flight home from China, the Phoenix Suns ruled out several key players for tonight's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks, Jalen Green, Mark Williams, Grayson Allen, Oso Ighodaro, Ryan Dunn, Collin Gillespie, Nick Richards and Royce O'Neale all will not play tonight for Phoenix, coach Jordan Ott said pregame.
Ott added that Green re-aggravated his left hamstring strain in China and will be re-evaluated in 10 days, meaning he will miss Phoenix's Oct. 22 season opener against the Sacramento Kings.
Booker was suspected to be ruled out after being seen getting extra work in at shootaround this morning.
Brooks told reporters at shootaround that he was unsure if he was going to play.
"We just got back from China," Brooks said (via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin). "Still haven't fully got back. I was up until like 4:30 a.m. We'll see what happens, but I'm always ready to play no matter if I come off a flight or if I haven't gotten any sleep. I'm ready to play whatever minutes."
Green and Williams, who the Suns are holding out of the preseason to have him healthy for the regular season, will have officially missed the entire preseason after not suiting up tonight.
Phoenix had started Booker, Allen, Brooks, Dunn and Ighodaro in all three preseason games so far, so the starting lineup will look a lot different tonight, which could give more opportunities for younger players in the likes of Rasheer Fleming and Khaman Maluach.
For the Lakers, superstar guard Luka Doncic and Marcus Smart are set to make their preseason debuts, coach JJ Redick told reporters.
LeBron James, Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt and Jaxson Hayes are notably out for Los Angeles.
The Suns have gone 2-1 in the preseason heading into tonight's game, including a 103-81 victory over L.A. in their preseason opener on Oct. 3, and encouraged fans with their buy-in to a new defensive identity and system under coach Jordan Ott.
Meanwhile, the Lakers are 1-2 in the preseason so far and will still have two more preseason games remaining after tonight.
Tonight's game is set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. Arizona time, and the Suns will then rest and recover for roughly a week before their season opener against the Kings.
You can read more of what to watch for against the Lakers by clicking here.