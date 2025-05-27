Surprising West Team Could Show Interest in Chris Paul in Free Agency
San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul is in the late stages of his career. As one of the best passers and point guards in the league's history, the former Phoenix Suns star is in a newfound role with each team he joins.
After finishing a run of contention with the Houston Rockets, Paul was dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder, where he mentored now-MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Following that run, he landed with the Suns, whom he helped lead to the NBA Finals, using his veteran leadership to help Devin Booker take Phoenix deep into the playoffs.
Since then, Paul has had stops with the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs, most recently providing a veteran leadership role with the Victor Wembanyama-led squad, mentoring the young superstar.
Since his days with the Suns, Paul hasn't been in a position to contend for an NBA title. Instead, he's providing mentorship and stability to situations with young stars, which is the value he provides in the league at this point in time.
The former Phoenix star could draw interest from unique clubs this free agency because of such. The Portland Trail Blazers are one early team linked to Paul as he could provide mentorship to Scoot Henderson, who continues to hold high NBA potential.
“The Blazers are among the teams that could have an interest in Chris Paul should he not return to the Spurs," Sam Amico reports. "Portland GM Joe Cronin has suggested he likes the roster as currently constructed, though those around the league have said the Blazers would like to add a veteran guard to mentor Scoot Henderson.”
Paul, in three seasons with the Suns, averaged 15.1 points and 9.5 assists per game, helping the franchise compete for NBA titles, though they were unable to hang a banner.
Like he's done with Gilgeous-Alexander, Booker and Wembanyama, Paul can now shift to continuing to prioritize helping young stars realize their potential on the hardwood and in the locker room as his illustrious career continues to wind down.