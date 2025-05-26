'Perfect' Kevin Durant Landing Spot Revealed
PHOENIX -- As the days grow longer and the true heat of summer approaches, the Phoenix Suns inch closer to finally solving one of the biggest questions in the NBA: What in the world will happen with Kevin Durant?
Durant and the Suns didn't ink a contract extension midseason with expectations of revisiting talks after the 2024-25 campaign ended (he was only eligible for a one-year earlier whereas now he can sign a two-year extension).
Things appeared fine between Durant and Phoenix before rumblings emerged of the Suns shopping Durant at the trade deadline - most notably organizing a deal that would have sent the future Hall of Fame player to the Golden State Warriors before Durant caught wind and axed the trade personally.
That caused some tension, and now Durant's future is as questionable as ever entering his 18th season in the league.
Most insiders still project Durant to be out of Phoenix when next season rolls around - but where could he ultimately land?
The Suns are sure to have numerous suitors for Durant, as teams such as the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs among others have been rumored to be interested.
Hoops Habit says Houston is the perfect spot for Durant:
"An obvious pick at number one, but Houston and Durant would be the perfect marriage. The two sides seem to agree, given the mutual interest. The Rockets are coming off a 52 win season and pushed the Warriors to seven games in the first round. Led by a core of Amen Thompson, Alperen Sengun, and Jalen Green, the future is bright, but they could use reinforcements," wrote Ismael Sy.
"The Rockets had one of the worst half-court offenses in the NBA last season. Durant is one of the best offensive talents in the NBA. Houston needs more veteran experience to get over the top. Durant is a two-time champ and Finals MVP, who has won at every level.
"Durant comes with little baggage and a lot of points and would fit seamlessly with Ime Udoka’s group. His age is definitely a factor Rockets general manager Rafael Stone has to consider, but Houston does have most of Phoenix’s draft picks and could entice them with win now pieces. If Durant’s price isn’t too steep, expect the Rockets to pounce."
The Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat also were named top destinations.
NBA analyst and former Durant teammate Kendrick Perkins also believes Houston makes the most sense.
"Kevin Durant is going to end up in the Houston Rocket uniform. They have the pieces. If I’m the Rockets, I’m going all in. Jabari Smith, Jalen Green, Cam Whitmore, and some picks for Kevin Durant," Perkins said.
Durant has one year remaining on his contract in Phoenix.