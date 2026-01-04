3 Bold Predictions for Suns vs Thunder

PHOENIX -- Welcome to game day, Phoenix Suns fans!

We're shortly removed from tonight's 6:00 PM MST tip between the Suns and visiting Oklahoma City Thunder, who own the league's best record at 30-5.

The Thunder are 2-0 against Phoenix this season with both prior matchups taking place back in Oklahoma City. Their first encounter saw OKC barely escape with a win while their second battle in the NBA Cup saw the Thunder roll the Suns.

Mortgage Matchup Center should be rocking with both teams playing some fairly strong basketball -- here's three bold predictions for tonight:

Shai, Book Combine for 70+ Points

Nov 28, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gives a thumbs up to his team during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

It just feels like one of those nights were fireworks can pop off for both star players.

Maybe this isn't an incredible "bold" prediction give SGA averages 32.1 points per night while Booker isn't far behind at 25.7 -- though if this is anything like their first matchup and it comes down the wire, both guards will look to take over the game as obvious primary scoring options.

Both players are very capable of hitting 35 points individually, and with both sides known to play until the final buzzer regardless of score, it wouldn't be shocking to see either Gilgeous-Alexander or Booker have a notable night.

If we're lucky, both will.

Suns Dominate The Paint

Dec 27, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (not pictured) gets into a scrum with Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams (15) over a play during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Suns were able to log 50+ boards in their first matchup against Oklahoma City before things got out of hand in the rematch. Phoenix is hoping to return to full health with Grayson Allen as questionable tonight and Jalen Green potentially being re-evaluated soon -- though their frontcourt is ready to roll.

That includes Mark Williams, who logged 19 rebounds combined in their first two meetings against the Thunder. Backup big men in Oso Ighodaro and Nick Richards also logged five rebounds each in Phoenix's blowout loss back in December.

Chet Holmgren will continue to do his thing, but as a team the Suns need to crash the boards and create extra possessions to really have a shot at winning tonight. We think they'll do just that.

Phoenix Upsets OKC

Jan 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) looks on against the Sacramento Kings during the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Seemingly the only team that has OKC's number are the San Antonio Spurs, though Booker believes the Suns have the blueprint to beat them.

"The secret is out. They do speed you up. They play aggressive. They'll grab, they'll hold, but it's never like when you're in a shooting position. It's always on the handle or on your drives when they get away with it," Booker said after Phoenix's first loss.

Can Booker make good on those words this time around? He wasn't available for the second matchup due to injury.

With the All-Star back in the Suns' lineup and homecourt advantage to their favor, Phoenix has plenty to believe in entering tonight's action.

If the Suns play their brand of basketball, it could result in an upset tonight at Mortgage Matchup Center.

