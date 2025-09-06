These 2 Suns Are Still Stunning Hall of Fame Omissions
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have had numerous Hall of Fame players don their jersey through franchise history - though there's still a handful of names that are missing from basketball's highest honor.
Bleacher Report recently unveiled a list of the best players that are still missing from the Basketball Hall of Fame, and two notable Suns ranked atop the list at No. 1 and No. 2.
Shawn Marion, Amar'e Stoudemire Top List of NBA Players Who Need to be in Hall of Fame
Dan Favale on Stoudemire:
"Amar'e Stoudemire's absence looks egregious when working off unofficial baselines. Kevin Johnson is the only other player who has five All-NBA selections and remains outside of Springfield.
"Though Stoudemire's peak was more abbreviated due to injuries, he cleared 20 points and eight rebounds per game seven times and racked up four top-10 MVP finishes. There is also no measuring the impact he had on offensive philosophies during his heyday.
"STAT's face-up mid-range game and ability to play at faster clips were once upon a time an anomaly for his position. The 'Seven Seconds or Less' Phoenix Suns do not happen without him, his pick-and-roll synergy with Steve Nash or an athletic profile that would pop even in today's game."
Stoudemire leaving Phoenix will always sting a bit, and like Favale said, his peak was shortened due to unfortunate injuries. However, it's hard to ignore STAT and what he accomplished during his time in the league.
Favale then dove into Marion:
"Shawn Marion's Hall of Fame case is often presented through a 'Well, he doesn't have a traditional argument, but…' lens, as if a four-time All-Star was some role player. His scoring arc doesn't square away with conventional stardom, but he averaged over 19 points per game from 2000-01 through 2006-07 as a member of those elite Phoenix Suns squads.
"More credit should be given to Marion's across-the-board impact. He thrived within a host of different ecosystems and was among the most versatile defenders of his era. The absence of an All-Defense selection, in hindsight, verges on egregious when you consider he finished in the top 10 of DPOY voting three times.
"Marion hasn't suited up since 2015 and still comfortably ranks inside the top 65 all-time of total rebounds (41st), steals (21st) and blocks (62nd). That's absurd stuff for someone listed at 6'7", and his longevity buys him a spot on the top-100 scoring list, if you're into that sort of thing."
There's no doubting both Suns should be in the Hall of Fame.