Three-Team Trade Idea Moves Suns' Kevin Durant to Western Conference Rival
The Phoenix Suns are in trade discussions involving Kevin Durant, and a few teams could be interested.
One of those potential destinations is the Houston Rockets, who currently hold several of Phoenix's future assets.
CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn proposed a three-team deal between the Suns, Rockets and Brooklyn Nets where Durant heads to Houston and Phoenix gets Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Jock Landale and the No. 10 overall pick in this year's draft.
"Phoenix would be happy with Smith and the pick, but Green is a bit more complicated. In truth, they'd likely prefer Fred VanVleet to Green in this deal," Quinn wrote.
"They already have Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen. What do they need with another shooting guard? Well, Houston can't sacrifice its point guard in a championship push, so it's on the Suns to adapt. The obvious play here would be to turn either Green or Allen into a center somewhere, but the immediate fit is hard to find. As tempting as it would be to loop in, say, Chicago and send Nikola Vučević to Phoenix, there's no way the Bulls are going to want to pay out three more years on Allen's contract.
"That leaves work for the Suns to do in this deal's aftermath, but they'd ultimately be taking swings on two highly drafted young players and taking a swing on a third at No. 10. Would it improve their roster in the short-term? Absolutely not. But it would at least create upside for the future, and though Green and Booker share a position, they're interesting fits given how differently they score.
"Green's athleticism would theoretically pair nicely with Booker's shot-making. The Suns lacked rim pressure a year ago. Green doesn't generate nearly as much as he should yet, but he had very little space to work with in Houston. Maybe Smith-at-center lineups with this Suns team open the floor up for him."
Green may clash with Booker in terms of position, but he has the most upside of any Rockets player coming back in the trade.
If the Suns are feeling hesitant about this potential misfit, they should look elsewhere to make a deal. However, Green could be the best player they could acquire in a trade for Durant, and that could help the Suns get back on track.