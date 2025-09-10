Who Are Top Suns Players For Fantasy Basketball?
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have had some of the best players in fantasy basketball over the last few seasons, but that could change after a lot of offseason moves this summer.
RotoWire still projects Devin Booker to be one of the top fantasy players next season, ranking him at No. 11 on their top 150 fantasy basketball rankings for 2025-26.
"This offseason, Booker received a fresh supporting cast and an extension," RotoWire wrote of Booker. "The 10-year veteran has played for a lot of varying skilled teams, so the new-look squad shouldn’t impact his bottom line."
Booker ended last season averaging 41.5 fantasy points per game, which ranked 26th in the league.
However without Kevin Durant (No. 23 on 2025-26 projections) and Bradley Beal (No. 127) alongside him, Booker could have a lot more value as the clear No. 1 option on the Suns.
What Other Suns Made The Rankings?
New Suns guard Jalen Green came in at No. 56 on the 2025-26 projections list, as he also has a lot of upside with Phoenix not having any shot creators outside of him and Booker.
"Outside of Green and Devin Booker, the Suns don’t have much offensive firepower," RotoWire wrote for Green. "Green needs to clean up his efficiency, but there’s no doubt he’ll be asked to take on plenty of usage."
Green, who led the Houston Rockets in scoring last season, is a prime breakout candidate with the Suns if they can find a way to best utilize his talent in new coach Jordan Ott's system.
Another trade acquisition in Mark Williams, who comes over to the Suns from the Charlotte Hornets to be their starting center, ranked at No. 82 on the list.
RotoWire wrote of Williams:
"Williams should see plenty of opportunity in Phoenix, provided he stays healthy. He’s played in just 44, 19 and 43 games through his first three NBA campaigns."
Williams has a lot of question marks going into his fourth year in the league, most notably his injury history and how he will fit without a true point guard, but he will likely be a major determining factor of if Phoenix has success this season.