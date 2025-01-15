Trade: Suns Acquire New Center from Hornets
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have pulled the trigger on a new center in the midst of their recent interior struggles.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported today that Phoenix has made a huge trade:
"The Charlotte Hornets are trading 7-foot center Nick Richards and one second-round pick to the Phoenix Suns for Josh Okogie and three second-round picks, sources tell ESPN."
Charania added:
"Suns land much-needed help at center with Richards, who’s averaged 11.3 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in nine starts this season. He’s shot 65 percent from the field over the last four seasons, fifth-best in the NBA during that span (min. 800 attempts), per ESPN Research."
Richards fills a much-needed hole in Phoenix's rotation after the Suns have been outrebounded by an average of 14 rebounds over the past three games and surrendered a total of 56 offensive rebounds over this three-game stretch.
Phoenix also recently benched Jusuf Nurkic and went with a center rotation of Mason Plumlee and Oso Ighodaro over the past four games. Nurkic has missed the last two contests with the flu, but had not played the prior two contests due to a coach's decision.
The Suns are sitting at 19-20 on the season, not where they want to be at all with the highest payroll in NBA history, so Richards will provide much-needed help to fortify the center spot. The 27-year-old Richards played a backup role to Mark Williams in Charlotte, but could start immediately for Phoenix given the center situation.
Okogie, who had been performing well for the Suns when he was in the rotation, just became trade eligible today, and it had been speculated he would be moved at the deadline after signing a two-year, $16 million contract in the offseason with the Suns. The second year of his contract is non-guaranteed, so he is essentially on an expiring deal.
Phoenix only had three second-round picks to trade - its own in 2031 and Denver's in 2026 and 2031. It used all three in the trade, but did get one back from Charlotte, which is reported to be Denver's 2025.
Richards is owed $5 million this season and has one additional year remaining on his deal, so the Suns get a very team-friendly deal for his salary.
Phoenix is back in action tomorrow night on the road against the Washington Wizards.