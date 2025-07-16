Updated Suns Depth Chart After Bradley Beal Buyout
The Phoenix Suns are trying to figure out their roster and depth chart before going into the upcoming season.
The Suns should look very different this season in how they line up with Kevin Durant no longer on the team.
Here's a look at the depth chart with the roster as currently constructed:
Point Guard: Devin Booker, Collin Gillespie
Booker will be the primary point guard for the team while Gillespie backs him up.
That being said, there's a good chance the Suns add another ball handler before the start of the season.
Shooting Guard: Jalen Green, Koby Brea (Two-Way)
Green slots into the Suns starting lineup next to Booker in the backcourt.
After Beal's buyout, this allows Grayson Allen to slide down into Green's backup role. Brea could have a chance to earn some minutes if he shoots on the level he did back at Dayton and Kentucky.
Small Forward: Dillon Brooks, Grayson Allen, Rasheer Fleming, Isaiah Livers (Two-Way)
Brooks was the starting small forward for the Houston Rockets last season, so it's natural for him to fall in that role again in Phoenix.
Fleming could be in line for his backup minutes if he has a strong offseason. However, there's a good chance Royce O'Neale and Ryan Dunn team up to grab some backup small forward minutes.
Power Forward: Royce O'Neale, Ryan Dunn, Oso Ighodaro, CJ Huntley (Two-Way)
O'Neale takes over as the starting small forward while second-year pros Dunn and Ighodaro get minutes in the second unit.
Center: Mark Williams, Nick Richards, Khaman Maluach
The center position is in a great spot for the Suns at this moment in time.
They have a starter in Williams, competent backup in Richards and potential galore in Maluach, the No. 10 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft.