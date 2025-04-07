Western Conference Playoff Update: Where Do Suns Stand?
PHOENIX -- Just one week and five games remain for the 2024-25 version of the Phoenix Suns in what has turned into potentially the most disappointing single season in franchise history
The Suns are set to square off with three high-level playoff squads between today and Wednesday - it certainly feels as if the squad needs to steal two of the three to feel confident about actually reaching the play-in tournament.
While Phoenix can only control their own side of the equation at the moment by snapping a six-game losing streak, it remains of great interest to pay attention to what the conference around them is shaping up to look like.
How the Western Conference is currently stacking up:
1. Oklahoma City Thunder (64-14)
2. Houston Rockets (52-27)
3. Los Angeles Lakers (48-30)
4. Denver Nuggets (47-32)
5. Los Angeles Clippers (46-32)
6. Golden State Warriors (46-32)
7. Minnesota Timberwolves (46-32)
8. Memphis Grizzlies (46-32)
9. Sacramento Kings (38-40)
9. Dallas Mavericks (38-41)
11. Phoenix Suns (35-43)
The teams of interest to Phoenix at the moment are the Thunder, T-Wolves, Clippers, Grizzlies, Mavericks, and Kings.
The Kings are the team the Suns will likely need to usurp to reach the play-in tournament - the two squads are ironically set to face off on the final day of the regular season on April 13.
The Mavericks would then be the squad that Phoenix would square up against if the previous scenario plays out. The Suns took three of four against Dallas in the regular season, but Anthony Davis and other reinforcements are already back or are expected to return in short order.
Any of the squads currently seeded three to eight could theoretically land anywhere in that range when the season comes to a close, but the Grizzles, Clippers, and T-Wolves seem to be the most likely to be the team Phoenix could potentially play if it reaches that point.
The Suns are continuing a last-ditch effort to salvage their season Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors.