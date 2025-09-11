What Areas Did Suns Improve in Most This Offseason?
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia promised change would be coming this offseason, and he stayed true to his word.
The Suns added 11 new players, a new coach and general manager, and notably traded away Kevin Durant and bought out Bradley Beal.
After all of these changes, the Suns aren't projected to have much success in the 2025-26 season with their win total set at 31.5 on most sportsbooks.
However, there were still a few areas they improved in. These are the top 3:
1. Getting Younger
The Suns began last season with an average age of 28.26, but now have an average age of 25.22, which includes eight players 23 years old or younger.
Phoenix was able to get three valuable draft picks in No. 10 selection Khaman Maluach, No. 31 pick Rasheer Fleming and 41st pick Koby Brea through the Durant trade as it looks to build for the future while navigating not having any control of its first-round picks until 2032.
Jalen Green (23) and Mark Williams (23) were also acquired via trade and immediately slot into the Suns' starting lineup with a chip on their shoulder to prove people wrong with Green's past of inconsistent play and Williams' injury history.
In their rookie years last season, Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro were the only Suns players under standard contracts to be born this century, so they will be very happy to welcome in the new youth movement.
The Suns will hope these new young pieces mesh together to build a foundation for the future around Devin Booker.
2. Transforming the Center Position
The Suns were scrambling last season to try to figure out what to do with the center position after the early-season struggles of Jusuf Nurkic.
They ended up replacing Nurkic with Nick Richards after a trade, but Richards showed he is a good backup option, but not full-time starter worthy.
Now, Richards could move from starter all the way to the team's third-string center behind Williams and Maluach.
The two Duke products could end up becoming the team's answer for its center struggles for years to come, and the Suns have fallback options with Richards and either Williams or Maluach if one or the other doesn't end up panning out.
Phoenix does not have a true starting point guard to easily integrate these centers, but should have much more competent play at the 5 spot this season.
3. Bolstering Wing Depth
There is no replacing Kevin Durant, but the Suns have a lot more depth heading into next season at the 3 and 4 positions.
Last season, the Suns were extremely thin outside of Durant, Dunn and Royce O'Neale at these positions, oftentimes playing three-guard lineups.
Now, Phoenix has plenty of options in Dillon Brooks, Dunn, O'Neale, Fleming, Nigel Hayes-Davis and the transition of Ighodaro from center to forward.
All of these players should combine to give the Suns a lot more versatility and size than they had last season, but it will still be a fight for minutes behind Brooks, Dunn and O'Neale as the season goes on.
Still, the Suns are happy to have options at these spots and will hope that the depth of Fleming, Hayes-Davis and Ighodaro ends up panning out.