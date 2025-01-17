What Nick Richards Brings to Suns
PHOENIX -- In case you haven't heard, the Phoenix Suns began the process of continuing to build a winning team this season by acquiring Nick Richards from the Charlotte Hornets earlier this week.
The Suns have faced numerous calls to hit the reset button and give up on the Kevin Durant/Bradley Beal experiment after going 68-53 since the start of the 2023-24 season.
The Richards trade affirms the exact opposite - Mat Ishbia and company are still all-in on pushing Phoenix closer to contention after coming mightily close to winning a championship in 2021.
Richards, 27, clearly will not solve all the issues that face the current Suns roster (they are 2-3 more pieces away from true contention), but the Kentucky product can certainly help Phoenix improve across the margins in areas that they sorely need it.
High-Level Athleticism
Richards - coupled with rookie stud Oso Ighodaro - will inject a very pointed surge of athleticism into the Suns' lineup.
While Richards doesn't have an extremely refined offensive repertoire, the athletic boost alone should make it easier for the ball-handlers on the perimeter.
It has been much easier for opposing defenses to throw various blitz/collapse coverages on Phoenix with either Jusuf Nurkic OR Mason Plumlee on the floor - but with Richards and Ighodaro it will be much more difficult to do so on a consistent basis, simply due to both being consistent lob threats.
This won't only benefit the Suns on offense though - there will be more about the other side of the ball below.
Rim Protection Upside
While a common criticism of Richards in a Hornets uniform was his propensity to fall asleep in key moments in help side defense, he certainly wasn't in an optimal situation to utilize his athleticism/IQ in an ideal fashion.
Richards has both a better scheme and better personnel to surround him - from Ryan Dunn, to Royce O'Neale, and even Durant.
The new Sun will have the resources to better showcase what he can truly do on the defensive side of the ball - as a player that already cedes sub-50% shooting percentages on twos this season.
Rebounding
Richards could certainly help with the perpetual issue that Phoenix has had throughout much of its history - rebounding at a high level.
The Suns allowed both the Hornets and Atlanta Hawks to grab 20 offensive boards within the last week alone - Plumlee/Ighodaro simply aren't enough to fortify a weakness that glaring.
Richards was second in Charlotte when it came to defensive rebounding % at 22.8, while also being a serviceable contributor on the offensive glass as well.
If Phoenix can clean up the stretch of atrocious rebounding, it is certainly conceivable that they can rattle off a number of victories in the coming weeks - and Richards can contribute to that moving forward.
It appears likely that the franchise debut for Richards will come on Saturday afternoon against the Detroit Pistons - expect him to see a sizable role against Detroit C Jalen Duren in the process.