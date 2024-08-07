What Suns' Assistants Bring to the Table
PHOENIX -- The inaugural coaching staff of Mike Budenholzer's Phoenix Suns tenure is now official - nearly three months after agreeing to a reported 5-year, $50 million dollar contract to replace Frank Vogel.
While this staff looks to boast a wide array of specialities and pros, it still appears to be a group that can be well-connected under Budenholzer.
What each coach brings to the table in what could be one of the more impressive staffs in the NBA:
David Fizdale
Fizdale is a longtime coach, having held significant positions since 1998. He served as Erik Spoelstra's right-hand man from 2008-16, winning two titles in the process before getting his own shot as a head coach.
He is known for generally being able to connect with players, instill discipline (particularly on defense), and has a unique perspective on what transpired last season that could be valuable moving into 2024-25.
He also has been noted for developing strong connections with Kevin Durant and Bol Bol, so that certainly can't hurt moving forward.
Mike Hopkins
Hopkins has had a generally successful career as a coach, having served as an assistant under Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim from 1995-2017.
He was credited with having a helping hand in instilling the stifling 2-3 zone that Syracuse frequently ran, along with being a key recruiter in the Carmelo Anthony and Tyler Ennis sweepstakes.
He wasn't necessarily the most successful at the University of Washington, but did have a couple of strong seasons, particularly coaching Matisse Thybulle to a Pac-12 player of the year and UW to a tournament appearance.
That background could be particularly helpful for malleable prospects such as Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro in the context of the team moving forward.
Chad Forcier, Vince Legarza
Forcier and Legarza bring a track records of being quality coaches on multiple coaching staffs, but being tied to Budenholzer's Milwaukee tenure is quite possibly the biggest pro.
Budenholzer being comfortable bringing in assistants who were with him during the Bucks' 2021 title season shows that a significant level of trust is still there, and having some built up continuity will likely be a positive thing going into the season.
Brent Barry, James Posey
Barry and Posey both enjoyed successful NBA careers.
The significance here is that although the league has changed, both Barry and Posey are young enough to be able to connect to a majority of the roster, while also having a mix of philosophies from the Popovich/Pat Riley tree that should serve the roster well considering what Budenholzer's goals are.
Chaisson Allen, Schuyler Rimmer
Allen and Rimmer were both college players that failed to find much footing in pro careers, but they are still very useful.
Rimmer had served under Budenholzer in Milwaukee as well, while also serving as an assistant on the Los Angeles Lakers.
Allen was the head coach of the Bucks' G-League affiliate for three seasons, so he has a substantial history as a developmental coach - and that could once again serve prospects such as Dunn/Ighodaro/Bridges very well moving forward.
It will be quite interesting to find out how the upcoming season will unfold, but the coaching staff feels more well put together this season compared to last - and that should provide some level of reassurance that the Suns are still going all-in to bring a title to Phoenix.