Suns Officially Announce Coaching Staff
PHOENIX -- Under the guidance of first-year head coach Mike Budenholzer, the Phoenix Suns have officially announced eight names on their staff as assistant coaches moving into the 2024-25 season.
Each coach, accompanied a bio provided by the Suns' official press release:
Chad Forcier
"Forcier brings 28 years of NBA coaching experience to the Suns, including NBA Championships with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021 and the San Antonio Spurs in 2014. He spent last season as an assistant coach with the Utah Jazz which followed four seasons on Budenholzer’s staff in Milwaukee from 2019-23, winning division titles in all four seasons and the NBA title in 2021.
"Forcier has also served as an assistant coach with the Memphis Grizzlies (2018-19), Orlando Magic (2016-18), San Antonio Spurs (2007-16), Indiana Pacers (2003-07) and Detroit Pistons (2001-03). During his nine seasons on Gregg Popovich’s staff with the Spurs, San Antonio reached the playoffs every year and made two NBA Finals appearances, winning the title in 2014. Forcier attended Seattle Pacific University and began his coaching career in 1992 as a coaching intern for the Seattle SuperSonics."
David Fizdale
"Fizdale is an NBA veteran coach with over 20 years of experience including two NBA Championships as an assistant coach with the Miami Heat (2012, 2013). A member of the Suns coaching staff in the 2023-24 season and a former head coach with the Memphis Grizzlies (2016-17) and New York Knicks (2018-19), he served as associate general manager for the Utah Jazz for one season prior to joining the Suns.
"Fizdale spent eight seasons with the Miami Heat from 2008-16, including as associate head coach for his final two seasons with the team, helping Miami to four NBA Finals berths and back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013. A graduate of the University of San Diego, Fizdale has also worked as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers (2021-22), Atlanta Hawks (2004-08) and Golden State Warriors (2003-04) after getting his NBA start as a video intern with the Heat in 1997."
Vince Legarza
"Legarza, holding a decade of NBA experience, reunites with Budenholzer after working as an assistant coach with the Bucks during the 2022-23 season. The Suns head coach at NBA 2K25 Summer League 2024 last month, Legarza spent four seasons with the Utah Jazz from 2018-22, first as director of development before being elevated to an assistant coach in 2019 where he served for Utah’s consecutive division titles from 2020-22.
"His first coaching stint began in 2013 as a player development coach on Budenholzer’s staff with the Atlanta Hawks for two seasons, followed by three seasons as a player development assistant with the Minnesota Timberwolves from 2015-18. Legarza is a graduate of Miami University where he played basketball and was a team captain for three seasons."
Mike Hopkins
"Hopkins joins the NBA ranks following over three accomplished decades in college basketball, highlighted by an NCAA Championship as an assistant coach at Syracuse University in 2003. He spent the last seven seasons as the men’s basketball head coach at the University of Washington, twice earning Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors and guiding the team to the Pac-12 regular season title in the 2018-19 season. A four-year player at Syracuse, Hopkins returned to his alma mater in 1995 as an assistant coach on the staff of Hall of Fame head coach Jim Boeheim.
"During his 22 seasons as an assistant at Syracuse, Hopkins helped the Orange to the 2003 title and four Final Four appearances, including in 2016 when he served as interim head coach for a portion of the season. Hopkins has served as a court coach for multiple USA Basketball teams and worked closely with the coaching staff for the USA men’s national teams that won gold medals at the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympic Games."
Brent Barry
"Barry brings 28 years of NBA experience as a player, broadcaster and front office executive, winning two NBA Championships as a player with the San Antonio Spurs (2005, 2007). He moves to the Suns bench following seven seasons with the Spurs front office, spending the last two seasons as general manager of the NBA G League’s Austin Spurs. Prior to joining the Spurs front office, he covered the league as a broadcast analyst for TNT and NBA TV.
"During a 14-year career as a player with the Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Seattle SuperSonics, Spurs and Houston Rockets, Barry won the 1996 NBA Slam Dunk Contest in addition to the two titles with the Spurs. A graduate of Oregon State University, Barry ranks 28th in NBA history with a career 40.5% three-point mark."
James Posey
"Posey, a two-time NBA Champion as a player and one-time NBA Champion as an assistant coach, possesses 20 years of NBA experience as a player and coach. He most recently spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach with the Washington Wizards and was an assistant coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014-19, contributing to four straight NBA Finals appearances from 2015-18 including an NBA title in 2016.
"Posey has also worked as an assistant coach with the University of Virginia’s women’s basketball team (2021-22) and the NBA G League’s Canton Charge (2013-14). As a player, the Xavier University graduate appeared in 864 career games with the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, New Orleans Hornets and Indiana Pacers, winning NBA titles with Miami in 2006 and Boston in 2008."
Chaisson Allen
"Allen comes to Phoenix after spending the past three seasons from 2021-24 as the head coach of the Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks. Prior to his first head coaching position, Allen worked in the G League as an assistant coach with the Long Island Nets (2020-21), Herd (2019-20) and Capital City Go-Go (2018-19), after getting his start in the coaching ranks as a player development/graduate assistant coach at the University of Miami.
"Allen is a graduate of Northeastern University where he played four years on the men’s basketball team before five seasons playing professionally overseas."
Schuyler Rimmer
"Rimmer joins the Suns staff with seven years of NBA coaching experience having won an NBA Championship as a player development assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021. He spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Lakers and reunites with Budenholzer after four seasons with the Bucks from 2018-22 and one season with the Atlanta Hawks as an assistant video coordinator in 2017-18.
"During his time in Milwaukee, the University of Florida graduate started as assistant video coordinator before being elevated to player development assistant, where he served for the team’s 2021 title run, and finally assistant coach/player development for his final season with the Bucks."