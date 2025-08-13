Where Are Suns in Latest NBA Power Rankings?
The Phoenix Suns are going through a difficult offseason filled with a lot of change.
The team said goodbye to head coach Mike Budenholzer, top scorer Kevin Durant and failed trade acquisition Bradley Beal, putting a lot of uncertainty into Phoenix's future. Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey conducted a recent power rankings of all 30 teams and placed the Suns at No. 24.
"Four short years ago, Devin Booker was in the NBA Finals with a Phoenix Suns squad that included Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton, Cameron Johnson and Mikal Bridges," Bailey wrote.
"Those four and every single other member of the 2020-21 team is now gone, and Booker is tasked with leading the hodgepodge roster left in the wake of a series of unfortunate moves that saw both KD and Beal come and go.
"Individually, Booker figures to have another strong campaign. Mark Williams will give him good rim-running and defensive anchoring when healthy (he's averaged around 35 games per season for his career). And Jalen Green will have a handful of show-stopping scoring performances.
"But there isn't enough here to seriously challenge in the West. There might not even be enough to make the play-in tournament. So, Suns fans could more or less be forced to wait the next half-decade while the waived-and-stretched portion of Beal's contract is still on the books for about $20 million per year."
The teams ranked behind the Suns are the Toronto Raptors, New Orleans Pelicans, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets.
The Suns have potential to be among the teams in the thick of things in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament, but a lot of work will have to take place between now and the start of the season.
The Suns are planning to begin training camp on Wednesday, Sept. 24.