Who Should Suns Hire Next? 9 Potential Candidates
PHOENIX -- A fourth head coach in as many seasons will be gracing the Phoenix Suns organization in the coming weeks following the unceremonious firing of Mike Budenholzer after just one season in the role.
The Suns are set for a significant reset after finishing 36-46 with the highest payroll in NBA history - and they need a hungry, motivated coaching candidate that can connect with the locker room to lead the franchise out of one of the darkest moments in a nearly 60-year history.
Don't expect a re-tread of what the Suns did previously - fans should anticipate a truly different hire that fits the timeline the franchise truly sits under now along with someone that can develop a meaningful rapport with franchise player Devin Booker.
A comprehensive look at numerous high-quality coaching candidates that could play a hand in turning the franchise around:
Johnnie Bryant
Bryant could very well be the leader in the clubhouse to be the next head coach of the franchise.
The soon-to-be 40 year old assistant coach has been in the NBA since 2014 - he boasts an impressive track record over the last decade-plus.
Bryant spent much of the time as a high-level assistant under Quinn Snyder with the Utah Jazz and Tim Thibodeau of the New York Knicks before settling in as the top assistant under Kenny Atkinson with the Cleveland Cavaliers this season.
Bryant is renowned in NBA circles for his relationship-building with players, his ability to develop promising prospects, and his principles on the offensive side of the ball.
What's the most important piece of his candidacy - as impressive as all of what was mentioned previously?
His relationship with six-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell.
Mitchell's words on Bryant ahead of his All-Star appearance this season painted an incredible picture of the Cleveland associate head coach as both a man and a coach.
From Tommy Wild of Cleveland Cavaliers on SI:
"I tell people all the time, like when you see me on the floor, like I work hard and I give myself credit, but a lot of that is Johnnie Bryant.
"He's the guy, the Donovan Mitchell, the polished version, the one that learned all of these different things, the one that you all see on a day-to-day basis, I don't get to be there without him.
"I always had the work ethic, but sometimes you know work ethic is good, but you know, sometimes you don't know what you're working on or working to be. So, a lot of the stuff you see me do on the floor, I learned from him. So, forever grateful for him."
The co-sign from Mitchell could bode well for a possible mash-up between Bryant and Phoenix franchise player Devin Booker.
While Booker isn't at the stage Mitchell was coming into the league, the guard has arguably been stunted by coaching over the last two seasons - that would be very unlikely to be the case under Bryant's leadership.
Keep an eye on Johnnie Bryant - he will be very likely to receive significant interest around the league, but the opportunity to coach Booker could be a huge draw for the talented coach.
Jared Dudley
Dudley is a familiar name and face for longtime Suns fans.
The two-time member of the Suns franchise has spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach with the Dallas Mavericks and has quickly risen to the status of being one of the very most respected coaches in the business.
Dudley - much like Bryant - has been lauded for his work in player development and relationship building. His familiarity with the city, organization, and Booker could very well put him at or near the top as a potential candidate.
Willie Green
Green could potentially become a candidate in the coming weeks, with the New Orleans Pelicans facing a re-shape of the front office.
If Green were to become available, he would bring much of the same to the table - there's a clear pattern here.
Green has familiarity with the organization and the city, along with Booker. He has been most widely praised for his ability to develop players - namely Trey Murphy III.
While it feels far-fetched at the moment, a reunion between Phoenix and Green could make more sense compared to the fourth-year coach remaining in a potentially messier situation.
Chris Quinn
Quinn has spent the last 10-plus years as a widely respected assistant for the Miami Heat under the tutelage of legendary coach Erik Spoelstra.
While Spoelstra tends to get the large concentration of the credit for Miami's success over the time period, Quinn is quietly credited for building up the "Heat Culture" that has taken the league by storm.
He is seen as a "stable leader" and has been praised for being amongst the most organized coaches in the game - the Heat assistant extraordinaire could be a sleeper contender to secure this opportunity.
Steve Nash
Nash appears to be comfortable living his life outside of coaching for the time being - as he just recently joined LeBron James on a revitalization of the latter's podcast.
JJ Redick followed the same path last summer and has enjoyed a wildly successful rookie season as a head coach, and Nash could join the same franchise he won two most valuable player awards with.
Never say never - Nash could perform better the second time around in a more comfortable spot with lower expectations, but this scenario feels like more of a wild card for now.
Sam Cassell
Cassell - a phenomenal NBA player - has been an assistant coach in the league since 2009 and has frequently been pointed to as potential head coach material.
Cassell has yet to receive the opportunity, but has been noted for his ability to connect to players, his ability to adjust in-game, among other factors.
The Doc Rivers prodigy could be in play for Phoenix as well.
Becky Hammon
Hammon seems perfectly content as the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA - but could make history as the first female head coach in NBA history in spectacular fashion.
While some may be skeptical, there's little to no evidence to back up the skepticism.
Hammon has been co-signed by the best head coach in NBA history in Gregg Popovich for over a decade. She has several seasons of coaching at the NBA level and has always had the ability to lead a locker room - as evidenced by the Summer League championship the San Antonio Spurs won under her leadership.
This one may be less likely, but it could be a pairing that should be looked into very seriously.
Mike Brown
The two-time coach of the year has quite arguably faced the short end of the deal in multiple former stops - Brown has always seemed to get the most out of the personnel has has been given across his career as a head coach.
The 55 year-old has been noted for receiving significant respect from some of the greatest players in the league in his time as a head coach - from Kevin Durant to Kobe Bryant.
Could he get the most out of a Phoenix squad that is likely to re-tool around Booker? It certainly is possible - and Booker would be the best player that Brown has been gifted as a head coach since he coached Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Bonus: Nate Oats
Dan Hurley, Tom Izzo, and Jay Wright (retired) could all garner significant interest from the college ranks - but Oats might be the biggest standout of them all.
The Alabama coach has quickly emerged as one of the brightest minds in the sport - professional or college - and has built a traditional football-focused school into a basketball power.
Oats' offensive philosophy could be easily translated to the NBA game, and his generally even-keeled approach could be well-received by a locker room.
Watch out for Oats as a possible candidate that comes out of nowhere, although he doesn't have much reason to leave Alabama outside of seeking a new challenge out.