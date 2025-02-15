Donovan Mitchell Credits This Cavaliers Coach for His Success
Since being drafted in the first round of the 2017 NBA draft, Donovan Mitchell has been one of the best guards in the league.
Spida will play in his sixth All-Star Game this weekend and has established himself as the best player on a true championship-contending team this season.
However, during his All-Star practice media availability, Mitchell made it clear that he would not be here today without a key member of the Cleveland Cavaliers coaching staff: associate head coach Johnnie Bryant.
"I tell people all the time, like when you see me on the floor, like I work hard and I give myself credit, but a lot of that is Johnnie Bryant," said Michell.
"He's the guy, the Donovan Mitchell, the polished version, the one that learned all of these different things, the one that you all see on a day-to-day basis, I don't get to be there without him."
"We've developed such a great relationship. He's like a brother to me, and obviously, it's great to have him here on staff ... I give him a lot of credit. I thank him," continued Mitchell.
"I always had the work ethic, but sometimes you know work ethic is good, but you know, sometimes you don't know what you're working on or working to be. So, a lot of the stuff you see me do on the floor, I learned from him. So, forever grateful for him."
Bryant and Mitchell first teamed up during the superstar's time with the Utah Jazz; the trade to the Cavaliers broke the duo up.
Then, when Cleveland hired Kenny Atkinson to be their new head coach last offseason, Bryant was hired from the New York Knicks to be the Cavalier's new associate head coach.
Given this, it's no surprise that Mitchell is having one of the best and most efficient seasons of his career to date now that he's reunited with one of the most influential coaches he's ever worked with.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
MORE: Cavaliers Coach On Cleveland Star: 'He Wants To Be One Of The Greats'
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Urged to Reunite With Fan Favorite
MORE: Cavaliers Coach Gives Team Massive Credit Heading Into All-Star Break
MORE: Cavaliers Star Offers Agonizing Admission on Cowboys QB
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Legend Reflects On Impactful Past Trade