Why Suns Season Could Come Down to Jusuf Nurkic
PHOENIX -- While much of the offseason focus for the Phoenix Suns has been to reshape the point guard rotation and revamping a coaching staff around first-year head coach Mike Bundenholzer, there has been one piece of the puzzle that has been fairly unheralded over the past few months.
Starting center Jusuf Nurkic was a frequent in trade rumors around the league leading up to the draft, but Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro shut down the likelihood of a deal getting done - mostly due to the new coaching staff holding the "Bosnian Beast" in high regard.
The trust in Nurkic is a risky endeavor, but he could prove the franchise right by evolving his game in at least a couple of different fashions.
Nurkic is more or less a finished product in several categories - he is one of the best rebounders in the NBA, a rather below-average play finisher, a strong screen-setter, and a leg injury that prevents him from being a force as a rim protector in the postseason - despite grading out well in that department during the regular season.
On the flip side, Nurkic has looked in noticeably better shape this summer in clips that have been shared to social media, along with the conspicuous trend that he has been frequently working on his jump shot.
Nurkic has shot 40% from three-point range in 2020-21 (in low volume) and 36.1% 2022-23 with an uptick in volume.
He took a step back last season - shooting only 24.4% on 1.2 attempts per night, but the belief has been that coach Budenholzer can transform him into something of what Brook Lopez was during his time in Milwaukee.
Tyus Jones, Monte Morris, and Mason Plumlee on top of the big three's star power make the Suns a better team than last season, but it could very well come down to how Nurkic can adapt to a new offensive system.
If he improves as a shooter in both volume and efficiency while also becoming more nimble on-court, it unlocks an entirely new sector of outcomes for the 2024-25 Suns.
If he doesn't, the same issues that plagued the Suns could once again be the downfall of the squad this season - even if it is to a lesser extent.