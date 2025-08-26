Will Devin Booker Be a 'Lifer' With the Suns?
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns committed to Devin Booker long term this offseason with a massive two-year extension that will tie him to the team through the 2029-30 season.
Owner Mat Ishbia was very clear about where the team stands with Booker in the press release on the move.
“Devin Booker is the embodiment of the Phoenix Suns, representing the best of our organization, our community and our future,” Ishbia said. “As the team’s all-time leading scorer, his on-court achievements are unparalleled and the result of his relentless preparation and unwavering pursuit of excellence.
"His character, leadership and ‘I’ll do it’ mentality define the standards and culture we uphold. Moreover, his connection with our fans is unique – his impact resonates across the Valley, and his tireless efforts in supporting Arizona’s youth and families reflect the deep community bond we cherish.”
Ishbia and Booker have both committed to a long-term partnership with the Suns, but Phoenix's future looks a little bleak surrounding Booker after trading away Kevin Durant this offseason and buying out Bradley Beal.
Still, Booker has reportedly been fully immersed with Phoenix's new direction, as the Suns have surrounded him with young talent they hope can develop into solid pieces around him, which is especially important given that they have no control of their future first-round picks until 2032.
Bleacher Report Not Buying Devin Booker's Long-Term Commitment to Suns
With the situation the Suns are now in, Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes says that Booker being a "lifer" with the Suns is the biggest overreaction surrounding the team.
Hughes wrote:
"Despite being under contract through 2027-28 at the max, Devin Booker still got another two years and $133 million tacked onto his contract via offseason extension. The Phoenix Suns handed him the extra years and dollars at their earliest opportunity.
"Combined with the consistent messaging that Booker has no plans to extricate himself from a franchise run into the ground since Mat Ishbia assumed ownership, it sure seems like the team's all-time leading scorer is staying put for years to come.
"Yeah, right.
"Booker has shown more patience than other stars, and the extra money helps. But as Phoenix continues to wallow around near the bottom of the West with few positive-value trade chips and no control of its first-rounders to reward all that losing, Booker is going to do what almost every other similarly situated player has always done.
"If Damian Lillard can leave Portland, Booker should be expected to eventually ask out of a much worse situation in Phoenix."
There's no doubt the Suns are under some pressure to find the right mix of players around Booker, who will be 29 in October, in the next few years.
Booker has remained with the Suns through some very dark days in the past, but as he gets older there could be some uncomfortable conversations to have if Phoenix can't figure out the team building around him.