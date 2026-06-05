1 Trade That Makes Too Much Sense for Suns This Offseason

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns won't have the luxury of trying to build through the draft the next several seasons after dealing away nearly all of their future draft capital, so making trades could have to be the way Phoenix eventually makes a championship contender around Devin Booker.

As seen with the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals, targeting specific players who fit a team's culture and scheme can pay dividends if done correctly.

The Suns have said they want to focus on continuity this offseason, but trades have to be on the table if they can net Phoenix the right player.

Here is one trade that makes a lot of sense for the Suns this summer:

Suns Swap Guards, Wings With Pelicans

Mar 24, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (5) gestures after scoring in the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Suns receive: Dejounte Murray, Saddiq Bey

Pelicans receive: Jalen Green, Ryan Dunn, 2027 1st (least favorable of Cleveland, Minnesota)

Murray and Bey would both fit in perfectly to the gritty culture of the Suns and could be starters alongside Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks and whoever Phoenix's starting center is next season.

The Suns would be taking a risk of Murray, who returned from a torn Achilles late in the season and has only played 45 games over the last two seasons, but he could compliment Booker perfectly in the backcourt with his defense, driving ability and playmaking.

Bey is one of the most underrated players in the NBA and was our top trade target for Phoenix ahead of the deadline, and his ability to score in an increased role (career-high 17.7 points per game) and size at 6-foot-8 would be very beneficial to the Suns.

The Suns would unfortunately have to give up Jalen Green and likely Ryan Dunn to push this deal over the top, so they might be hesitant to trade away two younger players for older players (Murray will be 30 next season, Bey 27).

With that said, Murray would take Green's spot in the starting lineup and Phoenix would still have Collin Gillespie (if re-signed) and Grayson Allen off the bench, and Dunn already has a clouded path to playing time, which would look even more murky if Phoenix acquires another forward.

Bey is only set to make $6.557 million next season, but is extension eligible this summer, and it's unclear if New Orleans would truly consider trading him rather than just sign him to an extension after his breakout year.

Murray seems like a more realistic trade candidate with Jeremiah Fears waiting off the bench, as he is owed $32.785 million next season and has a player option for $30.751 million in the 2027-28 season.

Another option for the Suns in this scenario would be trading Green for Murray straight up, and out of everyone who makes around Green's salary, Murray is arguably a top-3 candidate in the NBA if Phoenix was to move off Green.

The Suns made it very clear what their culture was this season and will be going forward, and they seem like they want to see what their team looks like when fully healthy, but adding good players who also fit their needs and culture cannot be off the table, and Murray and Bey are two great options.