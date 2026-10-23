3 Problems Suns Have to Fix Before Hosting Warriors

PHOENIX — While it's certainly not time to panic, the Phoenix Suns are 0-1 and couldn't have looked worse in their season-opening loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Suns were easily handled by a team considered to be on their level, and Phoenix will hopefully use their two off days to make some much needed adjustments.

Three problems the Suns have to fix before the Golden State Warriors pay a visit to Mortgage Matchup Center on Saturday:

Three-Point Shooting

Oct 21, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Pat Spencer (61) dribbles the ball during the second half against Portland Trail Blazers guard Vit Krejci (27) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Suns' inability to hit shots from beyond the arc on Wednesday was painful. Phoenix hit just six of 32 attempts from downtown, bad enough for 19%. When Portland shoots 40% from the other end, the Suns are bound to lose the math game.

Phoenix had major questions on how their three-point shooting would look in 2026-27. The deal that sent Miles Bridges to the desert for Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale dwindled their lineup of shooting, and Luke Kennard's injury did them no favors, either.

Jordan Ott has often talked about wanting to play more inside. While that's admirable, that stresses even more emphasis on hitting the three-pointers you do attempt.

Phoenix only shot worse than 19% from deep twice last season.

Devin Booker

Oct 21, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (15) drives to the basket during the second half against Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Booker's final box score numbers weren't the worst thing in the world: 23 points on 7-13 shooting with four rebounds and two assists.

However, Booker being the leader of the team that he is, is obviously going to get some flack for how the team came out.

Many have wanted the franchise player to be more aggressive in his 12th season. 13 shooting attempts isn't exactly filling that bucket. Not even attempting a shot from three-point land isn't exactly settling any concerns about his shooting, either.

It was an overall disappointing game from Booker, who now faces heavy questions about his ability to lead the Suns' offense at this point of his career. His game looked anything but complete in their season opener.

Their Very Own Effort/Hustle

Oct 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott looks on to the court against the Utah Jazz in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Phoenix prided itself on being a team that hustles and fights on a nightly basis under head coach Jordan Ott.

Where was that to begin the season?

Portland outrebounded the Suns 56-39 on the night, 16 of which came on the offensive glass.

Fans' frustrations with the Suns were understandable. It's possible to not overreact to one game out of 82 and be massively disappointed with the product shown on the floor. Losing is one thing — it happens in the NBA — but when the Blazers are the team showing heart, grit and effort beyond the box score, that should force the Suns to look hard and long this season.