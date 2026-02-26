Suns vs Lakers Injury Report: Several Key Players Remain Out

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will continue to be down five players for tomorrow night's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Devin Booker (right hip strain), Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture), Jordan Goodwin (left calf strain), Haywood Highsmith (right knee injury management) and Cole Anthony (not with team) are also listed as out for Phoenix on its injury report against Los Angeles.

The Suns (33-26) have lost the last two games with all of these players out and recorded their two lowest point totals of the season (77, 81) in the losses with so much offense missing.

The good news for the Suns is that after the Lakers game they will have a full four days off before a road matchup against the 13-46 Sacramento Kings next Tuesday.

This could be enough time for Booker, who is scheduled to be re-evaluated this weekend, to get back on the court, although Brooks is still be out for at least four-to-six more weeks, Goodwin one-to-two weeks and Highsmith around two weeks.

The Lakers (34-23), who are two games ahead of the Suns in the sixth seed in the West, have also lost two-straight games and notably listed Rui Hachimura (illness) as questionable and Jaxson Hayes (right ankle sprain) as probable against Phoenix.

What Can Suns Do To Win Despite Injuries

Both teams will be extra motivated to get a win tomorrow night given their recent slumps, but it will be much more challenging for the Suns given the injuries they are dealing with.

Phoenix has not lost three games in a row since way back in October when it lost four straight, while the Lakers have only lost three straight just one time this season early on in January.

It's obvious the Suns are not even close to the same team offensively without Booker and Brooks, shooting a league-worst 36% from the field in the four games since the All-Star break.

Coach Jordan Ott knows there's one thing the Suns have to do in order to try to make up for the absences of Booker and Brooks after the Boston Celtics had 95 field goal attempts to Phoenix's 79 after grabbing 22 offensive rebounds in last night's matchup.

"Possession game, we got to win it. There's not going to be a game without Book (Devin Booker), without Dillon (Brooks), that we cannot win the possession game. We have to win it," Ott said.

"That's who we have been like that all season, with those guys and without (them), we have to win it. Our locker room knows that we have to continue to find ways. Not only the glass, the glass on both ends, but we do have to find ways to turn teams over, and a lot of that's Goodie (Jordan Goodwin), so we're going to have to find ways to manufacture it. That's a big piece of what we do."

The Lakers are a team the Suns have a good chance of getting back to winning these areas, as Los Angeles is a bottom-four team in both offensive rebounds per game (9.5) and total rebounds per game (40.9) and averages 14.9 turnovers per game (19th in NBA).

The Suns will hope that if they can win in these margins, it will translate to better offensive efficiency.

Tomorrow's game tips off at 7:00 p.m. MST.

