Analyzing Jordan Ott’s Early Impact: The Key Suns Metrics Driving Their Start

PHOENIX -- Even after a loss Sunday night to the Atlanta Hawks, the Phoenix Suns are off to a much better start than many had thought under new coach Jordan Ott with an 8-6 record so far.

Things weren't looking good for the Suns the first few games of the year, as they trailed by 20 points or more in each of their first four games, but they found their footing in Ott's system after this, which eventually led to a five-game winning streak that Atlanta snapped.

Ott, who is the Suns' fourth coach in as many seasons, has been very impressive so far with his coaching style in his first head coaching job.

Jordan Ott The Tactician

When Ott took over, it was not clear what his main strength would be, but as of now, it appears he is really good at making adjustments, whether it be in game or between games.

Unlike previous seasons, the Suns have really been able to hone in and fix their weaknesses, but also do it in a way where they don't deviate from Ott's system.

They have come back from down big multiple times this season, put several games away or got back into them because of a big third quarter and are showing improvement moment-to-moment and game-to-game on both sides of the ball.

Phoenix ranks sixth in offensive rating (119.6), third in defensive rating (108.8) and fourth in net rating (10.8) over its last 10 games, proving that it learned a lot from its poor first four games when had a -12 net rating.

The Suns have not had the most difficult strength of schedule in this stretch, but have been able to succeed even with Jalen Green only playing one full game due to his hamstring strain and other injuries.

Keeping Their Foot on the Gas

Sunday's loss to the Hawks was the first time all year that the Suns were not able to hold onto a big lead, and based on what they have done under Ott so far, this will be something they look to correct moving forward.

Under Ott, the Suns have been a team that focuses on themselves and doing what they do best rather than the opponent in front of them.

With a lot of other teams underperforming so far, this style has allowed the Suns to not play down to anyone and continue to play their brand of basketball even when they have big leads the majority of the time.

This has led to the whole team having a lot more confidence in themselves, which matters a lot in the NBA, and putting teams away early.

Focusing On What's Important

The Cleveland Cavaliers, who Ott was an assistant for last season, cracked the code in crafting a system to win games in a breakout regular season last year.

Ott brought some of this formula over to the Suns, and they are near the top in two key metrics in today's NBA.

Phoenix ranks fourth in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (15.6) and is also tied for fourth in steals per game (10).

The Suns play with pace offensively and pressure on defense, so the two sides of the ball flow seamlessly together when they are executing.

This style of play has proved to be successful throughout the NBA the past couple seasons, and the Suns, although they might not have many big names, have the personnel to play this brand of basketball.

System Around Devin Booker

Devin Booker is Phoenix's clear star, and Ott knows that.

The Suns have a lot of motion in their halfcourt offense, but most of the time it starts with Booker having the ball and either drawing multiple defenders and kicking it out, or getting his shot off.

Ott and the rest of the team have praised Booker's unselfishness, and this is another element that has given the team a lot of confidence.

Booker, who is averaging 28.4 points and 7.0 assists, is performing like an All-NBA player so far in Ott's system after a bit of a down year a season ago and doesn't look like he will be slowing down any time soon, which has rubbed off on everyone.

Areas of Growth

Even with the early success the Suns have shown, there are still two obvious areas of improvement.

Phoenix only has one win against a teams with winning records so far (1-3) and is 2-4 on the road after starting 0-4 in away games.

The Suns can't control who is in front of them on a given night, but teams with a lot more proven talent have had their way with them so far.

At the same time, the Suns haven't played a proven team that's not been injured in a long time, but have the hardest remaining strength of schedule (via Tankathon) and will play teams currently over .500 in 11 of their next 13 games.

This next stretch will really show Ott's coaching ability and if the Suns can keep it up against some of the top teams in the league.

