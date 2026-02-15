Grading Suns' All-Star Break Signing

The Phoenix Suns, like all other NBA franchises, are enjoying the All-Star break while eying the ramp-up for the remainder of the regular season.

Though the Suns aren't on the floor, they've still kept themselves busy in the free agent market — reaching a deal with forward Haywood Highsmith over the weekend.

Phoenix, 32-23 entering the break, have molded themselves from preseason basement dweller to an expected postseason participant.

Highsmith should help with that playoff push, but how much of an impact can he truly have?

Grading Suns' Signing of Haywood Highsmith

Apr 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) reaches for the basketball to prevent it from going out of bounds against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second quarter during game four for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center.

Highsmith hasn't played all season due to a setback with a meniscus injury that needed surgery over the summer. He was initially traded from the Miami Heat to the Brooklyn Nets but hasn't played a game this season.

It's not currently known if Highsmith is fully healthy after he was waived by Brooklyn on Feb. 5, though the Suns likely wouldn't have made the move if he wasn't expected to play this season.

Last season, Highsmith averaged 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per night.

Highsmith isn't quite an offensive powerhouse, though he does bring something different in terms of scoring as opposed to three-point shooter Royce O'Neale at the power forward position.

Where the Suns got better is on the defensive end, as Highsmith is viewed as a high energy player on both sides of the ball — but particularly a stopper on the defensive end of the floor.

Often described as gritty, he seems to be a strong fit under first-year head coach Jordan Ott.

PHNX's Stephen PridGeon-Garner compared him to Suns guard Jordan Goodwin in terms of defensive capabilities:

If you've enjoyed the season Jordan Goodwin has had, you're going to have a blast having Haywood Highsmith around.



A Blue-Collar Boy™️ on arrival! Plenty defensive fun to be had with "The Locksmith" 🔐 https://t.co/7ZtoHWedmW — Stephen PridGeon-Garner 🏁 (@StephenPG3) February 15, 2026

So — what grade does this net?

There's plenty to like about Highsmith's game, especially in Phoenix. The Suns wanted to add a changeup at the power forward position and they got that with Highsmith.

Exactly how much better this makes a Suns team looking to really improve its halfcourt offense remains to be seen.

Highsmith is another smaller forward in Phoenix's rotation, as their length on the wing has been a talking point surrounding them all season.

He hustles, plays solid defense and can contribute offensively on occasion — but this isn't a move that instantly makes Phoenix a better team. Rather, the Suns further solidified their current identity.

Highsmith, according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, is on a two-year contract that features veteran minimum salaries for both seasons.

This is a fine, but not great, signing for the Suns.

Grade: C+, borderline B-