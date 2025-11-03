Inside Suns’ Surprise Victory Over Spurs
The Phoenix Suns proved they're capable on Monday night.
With the undefeated San Antonio Spurs coming to town touting the leading MVP candidate in Victor Wembanyama and Phoenix not at full strength, the Suns shocked the NBA world with an upset victory to improve to 3-4 on the season while also starting their first winning streak on the new year.
“We created good looks which is tough against that team," Grayson Allen told reporters after the 130-118 win.
Wembanyama didn't register his first bucket until just over a minute left in the first half.
"They really pressure the ball but they also have Wemby (Victor Wembanyama) at the rim. It’s tough for us, tough to generate good looks, but we did it through multiple actions," Allen continued.
"A lot of times we got late into the clock and ended up with a good shot, the ball movement. Just a good game. Everything on the court is connected. Our defense, our rebounding, our ability to force turnovers tonight, got us out in the offense earlier. That’s another place to get some easier looks.”
Suns Continue Hot 3-Point Start
The Suns shot a tremendous 57.6% from three-point land against the Spurs' top-ranked defense in terms of points allowed per game.
“That's been consistent. I'm not sure if that's just a one night thing. Again, it's a process-based philosophy that you have to find high quality shots," Suns coach Jordan Ott said.
"If they protect the paint, they put two on the ball, they put five around Book (Devin Booker), we'll take the highest quality shot that's available that's not in the paint. That's going to be something we figure out game-to-game.
"Obviously, that's what they do. They have a big guy down there that patrols the paint. It's hard when you get in there, you can feel the guys where we're even searching, trying to keep our dribble alive, knowing that if any shot that goes up, he's going to get a piece of it.
"So again, great job by our guys knowing exactly who to attack, when to attack, and when you would put paint pressure, and he's in there, then sprayed out. Trust your teammate, again, 34 assists is a good number.”
Devin Booker Continues to Impress
And, of course, it's hard not to mention Devin Booker and Phoenix's success in the same breath. Booker poured in a game-high 28 points to pair with 13 assists, which established a new season-high for Booker.
“I’ve pretty much seen everything now. I think I found a good balance today of doing a little bit of both, making sure everybody is involved getting good looks and then finding times to score. It’s definitely something I’ve seen before," Booker mentioned after the game on balance within his attack.
The Suns still carry low expectations moving into the brunt of the 2025-26 season, though last night's win served as a reminder: There is indeed light at the end of the tunnel.