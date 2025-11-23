Phoenix Suns Need To Push the Basketball Against Spurs

The Phoenix Suns face the San Antonio Spurs tonight at Mortgage Matchup Center.

The Suns (10-6) are looking for their third-straight win after an improbable victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 9-0 run in the final 1:09.

Teams were 0-3060 to win a game in regulation after trailing by eight or more points within the final minute since Jan. 26, 2022.

Phoenix is currently No. 7 in the Western Conference, as it has found optimism in the rebuild after Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal departed in the offseason.

Here are three keys to a win for the Suns.

Run In Transition

Nov 18, 2025; Portland, Oregon, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) looks on during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Phoenix is without its star guard, Jalen Green, and needs to take care of the basketball versus the Spurs. San Antonio will not be able to defend the basket without Wembanyama, so the Suns need to take advantage and score in the open floor.

The Suns need to improve at scoring in the paint. Phoenix is currently No. 27 in the NBA at 45.4 points in the paint per contest.

Suns coach Jordan Ott's team is prolific from beyond the arc. The Suns need to find ways to score at the basket, and finding transition opportunities will help.

The Suns allowed the Spurs 20 fastbreak points in their Nov. 2 win.

Take the Game Early

Nov 21, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) celebrates a three point shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half of an NBA Cup game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Suns must do a better job of protecting their lead against the shorthanded Spurs.

Devin Booker is one of the NBA's fastest starters. He will need to take the offensive load early for the Suns to be successful.

Phoenix is without Green, so Booker must attack the basket and open up 3-point shots for teammates. Dillon Brooks, a former Pac-12 Player of the Year at the University of Oregon, is showing his scoring. Brooks is averaging 25.0 points in his last four games.

The Suns must open the floor, and Booker needs to be the start of it.

Win the Rebounding Battle

Nov 13, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Oso Ighodaro (11) attempts to keep the ball inbounds at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Phoenix has gotten surprise contributions from Oso Ighodaro and Nick Richards, both of whom were thought to be once behind Mark Williams and No. 10 overall pick Khaman Maluach,

Williams is progressing well from his intentional offseason plan to play an 82-game season. Suns general manager Brian Gregory expressed optimism in Williams' future with the Suns.

"When it comes to moving him forward, we're going to be strategic," Suns GM Brian Gregory said of Williams.

"We're going to be smart. But he's in a good place right now, and I think in terms of what he's been through, he's shown glimpses of what he can be, and it's our job to put him in, mentally and physically, in a position to do that on a consistent basis."

Latest Phoenix Suns News