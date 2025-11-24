Suns Showing Grit When They've Needed it Most

The Phoenix Suns have scored back-to-back wins over two competitive foes in the West, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the San Antonio Spurs, and have won three straight entering tonight's contest against the Houston Rockets.

Phoenix is shockingly rising in the Western Conference, currently sitting sixth. The Suns have a chance to extend their winning streak on Monday versus the Houston Rockets without Kevin Durant, who will miss the game due to a family matter per ESPN's Shams Charania.

The Suns' new culture is founded on grit, toughness and a competitive edge. Phoenix's roster may not be the biggest in terms of height, but guards Jordan Goodwin and Dillon Brooks are establishing themselves as "dogs" who find ways to impact games on a nightly basis.

Brooks, who is known for his defense, is finding success on the offensive end and has scored at least 20 points in four of the last five games.

Brooks' scoring may not be well-documented in the NBA, but he was successful as a collegiate player at the University of Oregon as a former Pac-12 Player of the Year.

Goodwin, who was signed to the Suns this past offseason, had 15 points and 10 rebounds in the win over San Antonio on Sunday.

"Just blessed with the opportunity," Goodwin said. "Every day coming here getting a chance to play is always a blessing. But having the start, I know my mom is watching on TV."

Suns coach Jordan Ott praised Goodwin after the game.

"Just has a hunger to get the basketball. That's part of who he is, that's part of what made him and that's part of why we love him."

Phoenix is winning games even in spite of Devin Booker's recent slump, shooting 11-of-36 in the last two games.

The Suns' franchise star is still finding ways to impact the game defensively, though, and has to carry a large weight on his shoulders since the Suns do no have guard Jalen Green, who is out for at least three more weeks with a right hamstring strain.

But if Brooks and Goodwin continue to fight, claw and snag rebounds, the Suns should be in a good place.

"Doesn't matter what we say in that halftime locker room, they have a belief amongst themselves," Ott continued.

The Suns return to face the Rockets on Monday at 7:30 PM MST. The game will be nationally televised on Peacock.