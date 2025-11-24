Suns Overcome Slow Start, Stay Hot with Win Over Spurs

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns (11-6) picked up their third-straight victory with a 111-102 win over the San Antonio Spurs (11-5) at Mortgage Matchup Center Sunday night.

Phoenix had five players in double-figures led by Dillon Brooks' 25 points (10-24 FG) and three rebounds as he continued his hot start to the season with his new team.

Devin Booker was not far behind Brooks with 24 points (7-18 FG), seven assists and two blocks.

In his first start of the year, Jordan Goodwin posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Mark Williams also had a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Colin Gillespie was a spark plug off the bench once again with 15 points and six assists.

As a team, the Suns only recorded six turnovers after a season-high 28 in Friday's 114-113 comeback win over the Minnesota Timberwolves compared to 19 for San Antonio.

The Suns have now won eight of their last nine games despite being down multiple starters for most of this stretch.

De'Aaron Fox scored a game-high 26 points for the Spurs, and Julian Champagnie had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Here's a look at how tonight's game went:

Injuries

Both teams were extremely shorthanded due to injuries.

The Suns continued to be without Jalen Green (right hamstring strain), Grayson Allen (right quad contusion), while Ryan Dunn (right wrist sprain) and Rasheer Fleming (left ankle sprain) were ruled out shortly before the game.

Victor Wembanyama (left calf strain), Stephon Castle (left hip flexor strain), Dylan Harper (left calf strain) and Jordan McLaughlin (left hamstring strain) were all out for San Antonio.

First Quarter

The Suns started off the game 3-for-16 from the field, but stayed the course and didn't allow the Spurs to take a big lead.

Once some of Phoenix's shots started falling, it was able to take a 25-23 lead, but the Spurs closed the quarter on a 7-0 run to go up 30-25 heading into the second quarter.

San Antonio shot 9-for-17 (52.9%) from the field in the first compared to 9-of-29 (31%) shooting for the Suns.

Second Quarter

Phoenix still couldn't get anything to fall to begin the second quarter, shooting 2-for-9 as a team to start the period.

The Spurs started taking advantage of the Suns' poor shotmaking and went up 41-31 with eight minutes remaining in the half.

The Suns finally got some rhythm after a sequence that included an alley-oop from Booker to Williams followed by a Williams block that turned into a 3-pointer by Brooks in transition that cut San Antonio's lead to 45-41 with 4:54 to go in the quarter.

Going into halftime, San Antonio led 56-49 behind 13 points from Fox.

Phoenix shot 19-for-53 (35.8%) from the field in the half and 4-for-17 (23.5%) from 3, but only had two turnovers.

Brooks had a team-high 12 points on 5-of-13 shooting for the Suns, and Booker recorded 10 points (3-11 FG) and three rebounds through the first two quarters.

Third Quarter

It only took a the Suns a little over three minutes to tie up the game at 62 after a 10-0 run. Phoenix then took a 63-62 lead with 7:48 in the quarter after Booker made a free throw after a technical foul by Fox.

The game continued to be chippy in the third with Royce O'Neale and Brooks also picking up technical fouls in the quarter.

The Suns fed off this energy and built their lead to 80-73 with 3:18 remaining following a 17-3 run.

At the end of the third, Phoenix was up 86-80, as Booker scored 11 points in the period on 3-of-3 shooting and Williams added 10 of his own.

As a team, Phoenix went 14-for-23 (60.9%) from the floor and 6-for-14 (42.9%) from deep to win the quarter 37-24.

Fourth Quarter

Goodwin continued to be a difference maker, as he has all season, to help Phoenix keep its lead with Booker on the bench and registered his 15-point, 10-rebound double-double with 9:50 to go after an offensive rebound and putback layup that put Phoenix up 93-84.

The Suns didn't allow the Spurs to completely get back into it the rest of the way, hitting big shot after big shot and went up by as many as 13.

Booker sealed the game with a free throw to put Phoenix up 111-102 with 26.8 seconds remaining.

Next Up

The Phoenix Suns host the Houston Rockets (10-4), who will be without Kevin Durant (personal), tomorrow night.

