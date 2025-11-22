Suns Guard Collin Gillespie Reacts to Hitting Game-Winning Shot

PHOENIX -- Collin Gillespie typically isn't the first or second option for the Phoenix Suns on a nightly basis.

Yet with the game on the line, and Dillon Brooks/Devin Booker both fouled out, Gillespie heard his number called.

The Suns were down one with under ten seconds to go. Anthony Edwards previously missed two free throws down on the other end with Phoenix rebounding and calling a timeout.

The plan was simple: Get Gillespie to his right side and see what happens.

It worked. Gillespie sank the eventual game-winner.

COLLIN GILLESPIE WINS IT FOR THE SUNS IN THE FINAL SECONDS!!!



ENDED THE GAME ON A 9-0 RUN.



PHOENIX MOVES TO 2-0 IN WEST GROUP A 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4MoPXWx4fp — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2025

“He was the first tonight. That's what it is about. Whoever's there, go make a play. We had to advance it on that side of the floor, which, thankfully, we got to his right hand. It was on that side of the floor, but there was no indecision about who we were going to attend the game," Suns coach Jordan Ott said after the game.

Gillespie also met with reporters after the game - here's what he had to offer:

Collin Gillespie Reacts to Crazy Suns Win

(On the team's resilience…)

"Yeah, just flying around. It is a cup game, there is money on the line, that is important. Just fighting till the last second like I said, flying around trying to get some steals. Anything to get us back into the game, we got a steal on an inbounds pass, Goodie (Jordan Goodwin) hit a three and then kind of just running around causing chaos, creating havoc. Goodie got another steal and laid it up, Royce (O'Neale) got a steal, I don't even know how it happened. It happened really quick, but no quit. Just continue to fight and it was a really good win for us.”

(On the team celebrating you...)

"Really exciting moment but I think it just speaks to the group. We have had a couple moments like that this year already. Grayson (Allen) hit 10 threes, guys kind of mobbed him with the franchise record. We really care about each other, we are excited for each other, everybody wants to see each other win and have success. That goes from one to 17, one to 18, however many guys we have on the team. Everybody is just really happy for each other and excited when we see each other succeed.”

(On when you guys thought you still had a chance to win the game...)

“I mean there is time left on the clock, there's always a chance, crazier things have happened. I will keep saying this, there is just no quit in this team, continue to fight till the last second. I think the competitive spirit that we have as a team has started in training camp, or even before that in the summertime. We got a really good group of guys that try to win basketball games, play extremely hard and compete at a high level and I don't think anyone thinks we are out of a game until the final horn sounds.”