Preview: Suns Have to Bounce Back vs Magic

The Phoenix Suns are hoping to rebound after their first taste of action following the All-Star break (a blowout loss to the San Antonio Spurs) with the Orlando Magic visiting town.

To gain a better preview of tonight's opponent, we paired with Magic On SI's Jeremy Brener to pick his thoights on Orlando's season thus far and his prediction for tonight.

1. Talk to me about the Magic’s trade deadline and your overall thoughts on what they did

Jeremy Brener: The Magic's primary objective was to get under the tax, and that's exactly what they did. They traded Tyus Jones to the Charlotte Hornets in a salary dump and didn't do much else. The Magic signed Jevon Carter on the buyout market and he appears to be fitting in nicely after his last game with the team against the Sacramento Kings.

Of course, it would have been nice if the Magic did more given their spot in the standings, but they were limited after trading four first-round picks to the Memphis Grizzlies this past summer for Desmond Bane. Sound familiar, Suns fans?

2. The Magic are in prime position to make the postseason. What needs to go right for them to uphold their seeding?

Brener: The Magic are at No. 7 going into the game, but they aren't satisfied with that. They want more and should strive for more. They are starting the second half of the season with this four-game road trip, which would have them feeling good if they finished 2-2 or 3-1. After a win against the Kings in which they set a new franchise record for 3-pointers made in a game, they have momentum to win one or two more, especially if they can beat the Suns here.

3. Key player down the stretch that needs to step up in Orlando?

Brener: Paolo Banchero has been feeling the heat all season long and he hasn't had his best season for the Magic. With Franz Wagner out for the next three weeks, the Magic need Banchero to be dropping 25-30 per night, which he is very capable of doing.

4. If the Magic win today, it’s because (blank)

Brener: ... they stay hot from beyond the 3-point line. They have made 20+ threes in each of their last two games, which is an uncharacteristic aspect of the team. They are one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the league this season, so the fact that things are clicking now is a good sign for their future.

5. Final predictions

Brener: The Magic should be able to take this one. I think Booker's absence will give them an advantage and they will be able to attack. They know how crucial this road trip is and I believe the team is going to rise to the occasion with a seven-point win.