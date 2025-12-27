Preview: Suns Finish Back-to-Back vs Pelicans

The Phoenix Suns are on the second night of a back-to-back against the New Orleans Pelicans after edging out a close win at Smoothie King Center on Friday.

Devin Booker caught fire in the second half and finished with 30 points while the two teams swapped blows down to the game's final moments.

Can Phoenix again find a win tonight?

Suns vs Pelicans Info

Dec 26, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots against Phoenix Suns forward Ryan Dunn (0) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Who: Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans

What: NBA Regular Season Action

When: Saturday, Dec. 27 at 5:00 PM MST

Where: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

The Suns (17-13) hope to emerge to 3-0 against the Pelicans this season. Despite New Orleans' poor record (8-24), the Pelicans have recently emerged as a scrappy bunch in recent games. They're not the easy win they were previously on the schedule.

Phoenix found that out the hard way last night, as New Orleans truly made Jordan Ott's crew battle from start to finish.

"They were physical. Defensively, they really turned it up in the 2nd half. Totally different ball game," said Ott after the game. "They really got after us, but we were able to find a way. Devin was able to get to his spots."

It was a tough shooting night for both squads, as New Orleans and Phoenix shot 20% from deep on Friday, though the Pelicans were able to keep pace with their 42 free throw attempts to Phoenix's 25.

Suns center Mark Williams was a massive part of the Suns' ability to pull out a win in New Orleans, providing perhaps his best performance of the season with 24 points and 13 rebounds.

Today's injury report hasn't been provided by the Suns as of publish, though New Orleans again has ruled out Trey Alexander (G League), Hunter Dickinson (G League), Herbert Jones (right ankle sprain) and Dejounte Murray (right Achilles rupture).

If Phoenix's injury report does stay the same, the Suns will be without Jalen Green (hamstring) and Grayson Allen (right knee) once more.

ESPN's analytics gives Phoenix a 55.7% chance to win on Saturday night. They're nearly two-possession favorites according to various sportsbooks.

Latest Phoenix Suns News