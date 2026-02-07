Phoenix Suns Injury Report: Latest on Devin Booker, Jalen Green, Grayson Allen

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are just three games removed from the upcoming NBA All-Star break, and they can sure use some time to heal.

The Suns' official injury report for Saturday night's home contest against the Philadelphia 76ers just dropped, featuring some big names such as Jalen Green (right hamstring, hip contusion), Grayson Allen (right knee) and Devin Booker (right ankle sprain).

Allen is out for Saturday while Booker and Green are both questionable.

For the Sixers, Joel Embiid is questionable with right knee injury management. Paul George is out due to league suspension and Kelly Oubre is available with his left knee injury,

We'll get an updated injury report tomorrow afternoon on game day. Opening tip between the Suns and Sixers is slated for 7:00 PM MST at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Phoenix certainly felt the absence of their stars in Thursday's loss to the Golden State Warriors, where they couldn't seem to buy a bucket and ultimately squandered a 14-point fourth quarter lead.

Allen departed with a right knee injury with three minutes left, one that didn't look good after landing on the foot of a Warriors player. He went down in instant pain but eventually walked under his own power to the locker room.

Isaiah Livers also exited with a shoulder injury last night. Today at shootaround, Suns coach Jordan Ott gave updates on the slow of Phoenix's injured players.

"They got some imaging done. I'll leave it at right knee (Allen), left shoulder (Livers). Just evaluating today," he said (h/t Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic). "We'll get more news about it. Doesn't seem extreme, but it was just such a weird play with Grayson, kind of stepped on someone's foot. We hope for the best and we'll know more soon."

As for Green and Booker:

"They're just continuing to go. Book and Jalen were both in there. They were part of our practice, film and recovery stuff. They're still in that same spot. Day-to-day. We'll learn more as the day progresses and into tomorrow."

The Suns are 31-21 on the season and are hosting a tough Sixers squad that's hoping to bounce back from a tough loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, which ended a five-game winning streak.

Phoenix previously defeated Philadelphia 116-110 back on Jan. 20, though the Suns had all of Booker, Green and Allen healthy for that matchup.

In brighter news, Phoenix's next three games are all at home. After the All-Star break, the Suns will return to action on Feb. 19 — so there's hope they'll return to full health sooner as opposed to later.

Latest Phoenix Suns News